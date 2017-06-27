Pets of the Month

June 27, 2017 by Leave a Comment

Buckwheat: This little rascal is 50 pounds of pure joy! Like all lifetime friends are, Buckwheat is unconditionally loyal and will join you on whatever adventures your life brings. While he is not so little in size, this snuggly three-year-old doesn’t let that stop him from crawling right into your lap!

 

Tux: Sweet Tux is a talkative kitty who wants to be the center of your universe. She loves to play and sometimes gets a little carried away in her alter-ego as a jungle cat, so she will need a family who will let her come back down to earth on her own time. When Tux isn’t hunting play mice and climbing her cat trees, she enjoys getting chest rubs and daydreaming out the window.

 

Sugarsnap: Do you wish they all could be California girls? Then say hello to Sugarsnap! Sugarsnap is a California shorthair rabbit, a little over one year old. You could travel the world, but nothing comes close to this unforgettable California girl. She’s undeniable- fine, fresh, fierce- she’s got it unlocked. If you’re looking for a fabulous bunny to share your champagne lifestyle with, come visit Sugarsnap today!

Filed Under: Pets of the Month, Pets, Places, & Things
«
»

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: