Behind the Bar: Matthew King

by

Matthew King

City Kitchen

330 South Picket Street

Alexandria

703-685-9172

FatCityKitchen.com

Matt serves up the Bristow Lemonade – MurLarkey Clemoncy Whiskey, simple syrup, pomegranate juice, citrus bitters & a splash of soda.

Matt is behind the bar Tuesday through Saturday nights.

How did you get started in the bartending business?

I started working in a restaurant when I was 17 years old while I was attending college for a finance degree. I started as a busboy and quickly became a server after I turned 18 and fell in love with the business. When I turned 21, I was given the opportunity at the same restaurant to bartend and realized I never wanted to be in any other industry again (including finance!).

What is your biggest bartender pet peeve?

Calling out my name when I am noticeably busy. “Yes, my name is Matt. I hear you, I see you, I know you are waiting and yes, I will be right with you.”

What is the cleverest line anyone has ever used to get you to give them a free drink?

A regular told me that her friend had just gotten rejected on a proposal to his girlfriend. She asked if I could put a drink on her tab but really on the house. (The way she worded it, “can I get a drink for him, on me, but on the house). My response “Uhhh… no.”

What is the best/worst pickup line you have overheard at the bar?

The worst: “How much does a polar bear weigh?” Enough to break the ice.

Tell us about an interesting encounter you have had with a customer(s).

I have two.

A guest asked me to put lukewarm water in a glass and add ice to it because he didn’t want it too cold…..As I did this with disdain, he said “oh, perfect”.

A guest ordered a rib-eye with sides and said that he needed his steak to be cooked well done. As I went to walk away he grabbed my arm and said “You don’t understand, I really need that steak well-done because my doctor said I cannot have any red meat.”

If you could sit down and have a drink with anyone in the world, past or present, who would that be?

My father and my grandfather (who have both passed). I would have loved to have had drinks with them when they were younger in their drinking days. And George Carlin would be up there as well.

If you would like to see your favorite mixologist featured in this space, send contact information to office@oldtowncrier.com.