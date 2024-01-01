What Are You Doing New Year’s Eve – 2024?

From the Publisher: While we know that some of you are still recovering from NYE 2023, we feel like it’s never too early to plan for a fantastic New Year’s Eve 2024. We talked about spending the Christmas holiday in the islands in the December issue so why not consider welcoming in the New Year on an island as well. We consulted with our friends at the Caribbean Journal and YachtCharterFleet.com to get a bit of insight on what you can look forward to if you choose the island of St. Barth. Book your villa now and we realize that not everyone owns a “yacht” but that’s the beauty of chartering one with friends and family so you can split the bill. There are several villa and charter companies to choose from.

The Ultimate Caribbean New Year’s Eve Is On St. Barth

When it comes to New Year’s Eve, there’s no place in the Caribbean quite like St. Barth. The tiny French Caribbean jewel is buzzing, with hotels and restaurants full and a roster full of boldfaced names in town for the celebration.

The island is filled with special New Year’s celebrations, anchored by a colorful fireworks celebration above Fort Oscar in Gustavia — a rather stunning sight to behold with the super yachts bobbing around below in the harbor.

The yachts themselves get in on the action, sounding their foghorns in unison to mark the occasion.

For years, it’s an event that has attracted celebrities from around the globe: *Leonardo DiCaprio, Paul McCartney and Mariah Carey, to name a few.

And you can join them, with some rooms still available including a selection of top villas at the island’s premier villa company, WIMCO St. Barth Properties.

If you stay around past the first, the island also hosts an annual music festival from January 15th – 21st, with past acts including everything from the New York City Ballet right on the Quay to a Hawaiian night with the legendary guitarist Makana.

*Why the A-Listers Pick St. Barth

Once a year, on the 31st December an abundance of the world’s most magnificent yachts and their owners and charterers descend on the tiny Caribbean island of St. Barth for one of the world’s most glamorous New Year’s Eve celebrations.

With the last firework and musical beat resounding across the island, party-goers are already in anticipation for what next year has to offer.

There must be a reason why a plethora of A-listers make St. Barth their exclusive haunt for the holiday season and why you should too – and we think we have the answer.

Discovered by the Rockefeller and Rothschild families centuries ago when the land was once inexpensive, the island became the ideal spot to build multi-million dollar estates, after which it soon acquired the title as the ‘St. Moritz of the Caribbean.’ Being a small island free of security worries with extremely friendly locals who respect the anonymity of the island’s inhabitants, this Caribbean gem has rightfully become the chosen New Year’s Eve party destination. Lacking bustling nosey tourists and paparazzi, the A-list can truly relax and unwind to the chilled St. Barth vibe.

The place to be moored on your charter yacht is Port de Plaisance in Port of Gustavia. The harbor becomes packed at New Year, and with only 60 berths available, with the rest at anchor, you need to be quick in order to obtain yourself such a prestigious spot. Gustavia’s promenade is packed with designer boutiques and dazzling jewelry shops making her ideal for any last-minute, or additional, New Year’s Eve shopping.

For more, visit the St. Barth Tourism website at saintbarth-tourisme.com

