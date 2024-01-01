January Events in Alexandria

6th -February 25th

Ice Skating at Cameron Run

Weekends & Holidays

10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Cameron Run Regional Park

4001 Eisenhower Avenue

Looking for a unique winter activity? Enjoy outdoor daytime ice skating in Alexandria, just minutes from Old Town. Warm up with a hot chocolate or make your own s’mores over the firepit. This fun winter experience is only available for a limited time and capacity is limited! Learn more about Ice Skating at Cameron Run and to reserve tickets check in at cameron@nvrpa.com.

19th – 28th

Winter Alexandria Restaurant Week 2024

For 10 days and two weekends, more than 70 restaurants in Alexandria, Virginia, will offer a $30, $40 or $50 in-person dinner for one during Alexandria Restaurant Week 2024. Special menus are available in-person at participating restaurants throughout Alexandria’s neighborhoods, including Old Town, Del Ray, Carlyle, Eisenhower and the West End. The revised three-tiered pricing structure reflects feedback from Alexandria Restaurant Week participants following the 2023 summer promotion.

Alexandria Restaurant Week was launched in 2009 by Visit Alexandria and has become a favorite amongst patrons and restaurateurs, occurring biannually in the winter and summer. In addition to serving as an economic driver for Alexandria restaurants, Alexandria Restaurant Week bolsters the city’s reputation as a culinary destination. For detailed information and a digital flip-book of menus at participating restaurants log on to AlexandriaRestaurantWeek.com

