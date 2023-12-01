ICE!, ICE! and More at the Gaylord

By Lani Gering

Those of you who have been reading this column for any amount of time, know how much I love the holiday festivities that take place at the Gaylord National each year. Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer returns this year in all his glory along with Yukon Cornelius, Hermy and the Abominable Snowmonster aka “Bumble” in ICE@. These sculptures never disappoint. I am keeping this narrative short in order to feature more pictures and I have to admit that I didn’t take a ride down the ice slide this year since I forgot my gloves but I did take a couple of turns on the tube down Snow Flow Mountain and Bob and I both took a turn at the Snowball Build and Blast!

Ice skating is back this year outdoors in front of the side entrance on the Lobby Level between the parking garage and the resort. It is a trail of real ice as opposed to a rink. I definitely need to check it out this season.

The Christmas Village located in the Convention Center each year is sort of a miniature version of a Bavarian-style hamlet with all sorts of activities including the aforementioned Snow Flow Mountain and Snowball Build & Blast along with a Gingerbread Decorating Corner, a Build-A-Bear Workshop, Wildlife Rescue (an augmented reality experience presented by bubly™), a sing-a-long and story time with Mrs. Claus and the chance to meet Santa and have your photo taken with the big guy. And…don’t forget the gift shop. There are some amazing things for sale in this space.

Something new this year is the “Make the World a Brighter Place” board that is outside of the entrance to Christmas Village. It gives visitors of all ages a chance to post a star pledging kindness and celebrating our differences. Each star asks you to write down what makes you shine bright. There were some very poignant messages on the board when I was there. I recommend you take the time to fill out a star and read what others have posted as well.

The 55-foot Starlight Christmas tree lighting with the synchronized music/laser light show with indoor snowfall is back along with Cirque: Spirit of Christmas – a Broadway-style show featuring high-flying stunts, acrobatic feats, elaborate staging and a dramatic musical score. For guests seeking a show that celebrates the true meaning of the season, The Greatest Story Stage Show is a multicultural musical celebration that tells the story of the birth of Jesus Christ through the eyes of six international storytellers.

Located in the main lobby you will find a 320-square-foot Gingerbread display featuring colorful fairy tale-inspired creations from every season to an assortment of edible meals and treats found throughout the resort, guests will be able to eat, drink and be merry during the celebration. The newly renovated Old Hickory features a special menu filled with seasonal winter dishes, while Harbor Social offers gourmet sliders of all sorts to munch on as you do a little Duck Pin bowling or any of the other numerous games in this place. Guests can sip on delicious holiday-themed cocktails throughout the resort’s venues – our favorite is the Belvedere lobby bar. Plus, The Holiday Sweet Shoppe returns with its hot chocolate and eggnog drinks, as well as an impressive selection of chef-prepared desserts.

There are tons of activities taking place in the Harbor in general during the holidays so be sure to take a spin on the Capital Wheel while you are there. Doesn’t get much better than having a bird’s eye view of the Potomac and the Harbor’s holiday decorations from 180 feet in the air!

