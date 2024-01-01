Colorful Berries Are For the Birds

Just because the trees are bare and there is snow on the ground doesn’t mean that your garden has to become a winter wasteland. A well-planned garden will provide year-round interest and visual treats. Many evergreens and hardy ornamental grasses can be quite stunning in the colder months. But perhaps nothing can compare to the vibrant color of berries during the winter. Berry palates range from bright red to yellow to pale blue and white, so there is something sure to please your eye. Many berries will also attract a variety of birds to your garden. Here are a few suggestions for hardy berry-bearing beauties that can provide a bit of pizzazz to the drab winter landscape.

American Cranberrybush

Berry: Red

Height: 10 to 12 ft. tall

Hardy to Zone 3

Partial to Full Sun

Notes: This shrub bears clusters of white flowers in the spring. Some cultivars produce yellow berries. The European Cranberrybush has similar properties.

American Holly

Berry: Red

Height: 20 to 25 ft. tall

Hardy to Zone 5

Partial Sun

Notes: This evergreen tree bears small white flowers in the spring. It has many cultivars, such as “Xanthocarpa,” which bears golden-yellow berries.

Arrowwood

Berry: Bluish-Black

Height: 6 to10 ft. tall

Hardy to Zone 3

Partial to Full Sun

Notes: This shrub bears clusters of dark berries that are very popular with birds and bears clusters of small white flowers in the spring.

Black Chokeberry

Berry: Dark Purple

Height: 4 to 6 ft. tall

Hardy to Zone 4

Partial to Full Sun

Notes: The berries of the “Autumn Magic” cultivar last an especially long time into the winter. Although the Red Chokeberry bears attractive red berries, it is considered invasive in many areas and should be avoided.

Common Snowberry

Berry: White

Height: 3 to 5 ft. tall

Hardy to Zone 3

Full Shade to Full Sun

Notes: This hardy shrub grows well in shade as well as sun and tolerates almost every soil type.

Coralberry

Berry: Reddish-Purple

Height: 3 to 5 ft. tall

Hardy to Zone 3

Full Shade to Full Sun

Notes: Like Snowberry, this shrub likes shade as well as sun and is very easy to grow. It is also known as Indian Currant.

Cranberry Cotoneaster

Berry: Red

Height: 1 to 3 ft. tall

Hardy to Zone 4

Partial to Full Sun

Notes: Great for ground cover, this shrub bears tiny pink flowers in the spring. Other low-growing cotoneasters include Bearberry Cotoneaster and Rockspray Cotoneaster.

Eastern Red Cedar

Berry: Powdery Periwinkle Blue

Height: 40 to 50 ft. tall

Hardy to Zone 3

Full Sun

Notes: The female trees bear these lovely berries (they are actually cones that look like berries) which are very popular with the birds.

Northern Bayberry

Berry: Pale Blue-Gray

Height: 4 to 10 ft. tall

Hardy to Zone 3

Partial to Full Sun

Notes: This shrub is extremely hardy and easy to grow in most conditions. It is also salt tolerant.

Tea Viburnum

Berry: Bright Red

Height: 8 to10 ft. tall

Hardy to Zone 5

Partial to Full Sun

Notes: This shrub bears clusters of red berries in the fall and clusters of small white flowers in the spring.

Winterberry

Berry: Red or Yellow

Height: 8 to 10 ft. tall

Hardy to Zone 3

Partial to Full Sun

Notes: Birds love these berries, so there is a risk that the berries will all be eaten before the winter is over. If you love having birds in your garden, however, this will do the trick.

Winter King Hawthorne

Berry: Bright Red

Height: 20 to 30 ft. tall

Hardy to Zone 4

Partial to Full Sun

Notes: This tree bears clusters off white flowers in the spring. The Washington Hawthorn has similar properties to the Winter King.

The above list, of course, is just meant to get you started. There are many more varieties of berry and winter fruit bearing plants. Many roses, for example, will develop colorful rose hips if the faded blooms are not pruned back. Likewise, some flowering plants, such as clematis, produce beautiful seed heads that can add interest to your garden through the winter months.

The important thing is to keep in mind that winter does not have to mean dreary for your garden. With just a little bit of planning berries can bring color and vibrancy to the winter garden and give you (and the birds) something to enjoy during the cold weather months.

For information on when to plant the aforementioned foliage and garden tips of all kinds, log on to www.helpfulgardner.com! The OTC highly recommends this site.

Share this: Email

LinkedIn

Twitter

Facebook

