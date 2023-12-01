…The Fire is so Delightful!

By the Gastronomes

As we continue to celebrate the 36th year of the Old Town Crier we decided to revisit Murphy’s Grand Irish Pub located in the heart of Old Town Alexandria. Back when they opened in 1978 they were on the western fringe of Old Town. Back then, there was no Metro stop on King Street and mostly abandoned warehouses in that part of town. They were one of the first businesses to settle in that part of town… and it worked. They were successful from the minute they opened their doors. I know, I was there!

The original restaurant is what you see today – same fireplace and same bar. Their quality Irish fare at a reasonable price has always attracted the locals and their lively atmosphere and no cover charge music draws in those looking for a good time. Founders Tom Mooney Sr. and wife Melinda always meant for the place to be your home away from home and Tommy Mooney Jr. continues that tradition today. It is truly where friends meet.

Although their menu features Irish favorites like Beer Battered Fish & Chips, Shepherd’s Pie, Hot & Hearty Irish Stew, Irish Meat & Potato Pie and Bangers & Mash as well as many more items, we decided to visit for their famous Sunday Brunch.

In Old Town, Sunday Brunch is an event. It is a time to slow down, eat slow and enjoy the moment with friends. Having said that, it is a good idea to make reservations for brunch at Murphy’s as they are very popular. We forgot this rule and therefore had to wait a few minutes for a table for two.

The place was packed but the wait for a table was reasonable on this Sunday. The thirty-foot bar was full and all tables were taken…especially the ones near the iconic fireplace on this chilly morning. The fact that this is one of very few wood burning fireplaces in the area, makes it special. We were seated at a high top across the bar (our favorite place to sit) and within moments our server Jamal was at the table with water in hand and took our order for Mimosas.

Murphy’s brunch runs from 10am to 3pm each Sunday. There are twelve offerings on the menu ranging from the American Breakfast to a full blown Traditional Irish Breakfast and all of the usual suspects in between. There are also brunch specials listed on the chalkboard if you are feeling adventurous. Since you all have access to the full menu online, no need for us take up valuable space repeating it here.

I opted for the Irish Country Breakfast with two eggs over easy, sausage, bacon, home fries and biscuit. The eggs were a little over the “over easy” threshold but still enough runny yolk that I could dip my biscuit. The three strips of bacon and two link sausage were wonderful – nice and crispy but not over cooked – and were accompanied by home fries and the aforementioned biscuit. In fact, I should have asked for another biscuit because it was a perfect fit to the meal.

My brunch pal was going back and forth between the French toast and pancakes but ordered the pancakes w/blueberries upon our server Jamal’s recommendation. The three perfectly proportioned pancakes are offered with a side of sausage or bacon and she opted for the latter. A huge bonus is that they are served with WARM maple syrup and the pancakes were loaded with blueberries.

Although the place was very busy, the service was excellent and very attentive. Jamal surely knew what he was doing. Also, the coffee is excellent. Although I had had two cups at home before leaving for Murphy’s, their coffee was better.

As I mentioned at the beginning, Murphy’s Grand Irish Pub is a popular gathering spot. They are a New England Patriots party bar on football days. They reserve the second-floor for those fans since it has a large bar, a stage and plenty of seating for any kind of gathering.

For as long as I can remember in Old Town the phrase “Meet me at Murphy’s” has always been a popular expression. Whether for a fine Irish Country Breakfast or a great steak on steak night or a Jameson or two, remember to meet me at Murphy’s.

In 2019 the Mooney family started their own oyster farm on Virginia’s Eastern Shore. They then started growing Back Creek Beauties in the rich, historic waters of the Tangier Sound. These oysters are delicious!

