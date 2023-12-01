Celebrate the Holidays in Alexandria, VA, with Signature Parades, Winter Markets, Holiday Lights Experiences and More
Named one of Travel + Leisure’s Best Places to Travel in 2023 and Best Cities in the U.S. 2023 and one of Good Housekeeping’s Best Places to Travel in December 2023, Alexandria, VA, is filled with nostalgic wonder during the holiday season. Stroll along the King Street mile and feel transported into a European Christmas village as you pass by lantern-lit doorways and pop into buzzing shops and eateries, leading to the bustling Potomac River waterfront, within eyesight of Washington, D.C. For more holiday events and activities, visit VisitAlexandria.com/Holidays.
Through February
Ice & Lights: The Winter Village at Cameron Run
Open daily from 5 to 10 p.m.
Admission $$
Cameron Run Regional Park
4001 Eisenhower Avenue
703-760-0767
Ice & Lights: The Winter Village at Cameron Run offers a fun, unstructured outdoor family experience, just a short drive from Old Town Alexandria. Explore unique light displays, snap family pictures or selfies with a variety of displays and take a spin on the outdoor ice rink. Capacity is limited; reservations are required to ensure access on a specific date. Ice skating reservations are required. Tickets are on sale now. New this year, daytime ice skating is available December 18 to 30 and weekends and holidays throughout January and February.
3rd, 5th, 10th, 12th, 17th & 19th
Holiday Markets at Old Town North
December 3, 10 and 17, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
December 5, 12, and 19, from 3 to 6:30 pm.
Admission: Free
Montgomery Park
901 N Royal Street
Shop for local gifts while celebrating the Christmas season with dozens of vendors offering an array of baked goods and produce, specialty food items, seasonal decorations and fresh greenery and gifts.
7th
Shops of Del Ray Holiday Sip & Shop
6 to 9 p.m.
Admission: Free to participate
Various locations throughout Del Ray
visitdelray.com
Join the Shops of Del Ray for special extended shopping hours to shop sooner, shop local and enjoy special promotions and complimentary wine and refreshments.
9th
Christmas Market & Holiday Craft Show
11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Admission: Free
John Carlyle Square
300 John Carlyle Street
Start your holiday shopping and find the perfect gift for your loved ones at the Christmas Market & Holiday Craft Show at John Carlyle Square. More than 110 artisans, crafters, independent consultants and other local small businesses will showcase their products, just in time for the holidays. From arts and crafts to jewelry and baked goods to body and hair care, discover everything you could wish to surprise your loved ones. Take a break from shopping to enjoy the beautiful Christmas Carols Show and bring little ones to the Elves’ Shop where they can create a customized Christmas ornament. Pictures with Santa will also be available.
How to Celebrate Kwanzaa Workshop
11 a.m. to 12:30 pm
Admission: $3 per person
Alexandria Black History Museum
902 Wythe Street8
alexandriava.gov/shop
Learn about the origins, concepts, practices and foods of Kwanzaa and leave knowing how to do your own celebration. Families of all ages welcome.
15th & 16th
Christmas Illuminations
5:30 to 8:30 p.m.
Admission $$
George Washington’s Mount Vernon
3200 Mount Vernon Memorial Highway
703-780-2000
Visit the first president’s home for its landmark holiday event, Christmas Illuminations, set to return December 15 and 16, 2023, featuring a fireworks and holiday lights show over the Potomac River. The event includes an 18th-century winter market featuring handmade items by colonial artisans and much more.
16th
A Very Merry ALX Jazz Fest
7 to 9 p.m.
Admission: Free
George Washington Masonic National Memorial
101 Callahan Drive
New this year, the City’s Office of the Arts is proud to present “A Very Merry ALX Jazz Fest,” a holiday event that is free and open to all at the George Washington Masonic National Memorial. Immerse yourself in the timeless melodies of jazz and prepare to be moved by mesmerizing spoken word performances that will inspire and uplift. Performers are selected through the Office of the Arts Jazz Fest activation team, comprised of professionals from the Smithsonian, NPR’s Tiny Desk Concert Series and the Levine School of Music. Before the main event begins, attend the pre-show and mingling session starting at 5 p.m., featuring three art projects commissioned by the Office of the Arts through a grant from the National Endowment for the Arts.
31st
29th Annual First Night Alexandria
2 until 11 p.m.
Admission $$
Venues Throughout Old Town
Experience the region’s signature family-friendly New Year’s Eve festival of music and more. A community celebration of the performing arts, First Night Alexandria rings in the new year with music, comedy, dance and fireworks. New this year, enjoy a spectacular twilight fireworks display at 6 p.m. Following an evening of live entertainment, an abbreviated encore fireworks display over the Potomac River will occur at midnight. Visit the event website for a full schedule of events.
About Alexandria, Virginia
Experience holiday magic on historic streets in Old Town Alexandria, Virginia, located on the waterfront just minutes from Washington, D.C. Alexandria was named one of Travel + Leisure’s Best Places to Travel in 2023 and Best Cities in the U.S. 2023 and one of Good Housekeeping’s Best Places to Travel in December 2023. Feel transported by a sense of holiday wonder with a stroll along the King Street mile, reminiscent of a European Christmas village. Dine around a firepit on heated patios or duck into cozy Alexandria restaurants. Show your love for Alexandria’s independent boutiques that provide personal service and curated gift selections all season long.
