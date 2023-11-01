Alexandria Winter Events

Named one of Oprah Daily’s Most Magical Christmas Towns Across the World and Condé Nast Traveler’s Best U.S. Cities to Visit at Christmas, Alexandria, VA, is filled with nostalgic wonder during the holiday season. Stroll along the King Street mile and feel transported into a European Christmas village as you pass by lantern-lit doorways and pop into buzzing shops and eateries, leading to the bustling Potomac River waterfront, within eyesight of Washington, D.C.

Enjoy cherished holiday traditions happening throughout Alexandria including the 52nd Annual Alexandria Scottish Christmas Walk Parade, featuring dozens of Scottish clans dressed in colorful tartans; the 23rd Annual Alexandria Holiday Boat Parade of Lights sponsored by Amazon on the Potomac River; and “Shop Small” events kicking off with Plaid Friday: Alexandria’s Small Business Black Friday and Small Business Saturday. Plus, discover open-air markets, seasonal musical celebrations, candlelit tours at historic sites and more.

For more holiday events and activities, visit VisitAlexandria.com/Holidays.

November

18th

City of Alexandria Tree Lighting Ceremony

6 to 8 p.m.

Admission: Free

Market Square

300 King Street

alexandriava.gov/calendar

Ring in the city’s official start to the holiday season with the lighting of the 40-foot tree adorned with nearly 40,000 twinkling lights, plus enjoy appearances from Alexandria’s Town Crier and Santa himself.

24th

Plaid Friday: Alexandria’s Small Business Black Friday

Throughout Old Town Alexandria and beyond

visitalexandria.com/blackfriday

Celebrate Plaid Friday: Alexandria’s Small Business Black Friday as shops in Old Town and beyond offering some of their best deals of the year, including early bird, store-wide discounts and free gifts with purchase. Shoppers will find one-of-a-kind deals on self-care products, artwork, jewelry, fashionable finds, home goods and more.

25th

Small Business Saturday

Throughout Old Town Alexandria and beyond

visitalexandria.com/smallbusinesssaturday

Celebrate Alexandria’s Small Business Saturday with special in-store and online specials at dozens of shops in Old Town and beyond. Stroll historic streets twinkling with holiday traditions as you enjoy special discounts, sip and snack on free treats like hot cider and local coffee and take home free gifts with purchase.

December

2nd

52nd Annual Alexandria Scottish Christmas Walk Parade

11 a.m.

Old Town Alexandria

alxscottishwalk.com

Alexandria was founded in 1749 by Scottish merchants and was named after Scotsman John Alexander who owned the land that became Alexandria. Today, the city continues celebrating its heritage with the iconic Alexandria Scottish Christmas Walk Parade on Saturday, December 2, 2023. Dozens of Scottish clans dressed in colorful tartans parade through the streets of Old Town, joined by pipe and drum bands from around the region, as well as terriers and hounds and more.

23rd Annual Alexandria Holiday Boat Parade of Lights

5:30 p.m.

Festivities begin in the afternoon

Old Town Alexandria Waterfront

1 Prince Street

alxboatparade.com

Old Town Alexandria’s historic waterfront shines at sundown as dozens of brightly lit boats cruise along one mile of the Potomac River shoreline during the 22nd Annual Alexandria Holiday Boat Parade of Lights sponsored by Amazon. Visitors can enjoy dockside festivities, a pop-up beer garden and much more.

3rd

Del Ray Holiday Tree & Menorah Lighting

6 p.m.

Pat Miller Neighborhood Square

Mount Vernon & Oxford Avenues

visitdelray.com

Ignite your holiday spirit at the Del Ray Holiday Tree & Menorah Lighting: The Del Ray neighborhood will come together on Sunday, December 3, 2023, for the annual Christmas tree lighting, Menorah lighting and holiday carols. Enjoy hand-painted holiday windows in storefronts and start your holiday shopping with a stroll down Mount Vernon Avenue, which will be illuminated by thousands of luminarias.

