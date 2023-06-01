Celebrate the Summer of 2023 with Outdoor Festivals, Pub Crawls, Artistic Events and More!

3rd

Old Town Arts & Crafts Fair

10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Admission: Free

Waterfront Park

1A Prince Street

volunteeralexandria.org

Volunteer Alexandria presents the Old Town Arts & Crafts Fair at Waterfront Park. The fair features local and regional artists and crafters who showcase their pieces across various mediums, including pottery, stationery, fabrics, paintings, jewelry, photography and more.

4th

Taste of Del Ray

1 to 3 p.m.

Admission: $25 per adult and $10 for children under 12; $60 for VIP tickets

Mount Vernon Recreation Center fields

2701 Commonwealth Avenue

visitdelray.com

Named one of Virginia’s top food festivals by Virginia Living Magazine readers, Taste of Del Ray showcases the diversity of cuisine and creativity of chefs in Alexandria’s Del Ray neighborhood. Ticket holders will enjoy tastes from top Del Ray restaurants and can cast their votes for the People’s Choice Award. The outdoor event will take place at the Mount Vernon Recreation Center fields. A limited number of VIP tickets will be sold for $60, offering foodies a noon entry into the festival and a wine tasting. Only 500 general admission and 100 VIP tickets will be sold.

15th

Art Night in Old Town

5 to 7:30 p.m.

Admission: Free

Various locations throughout Old Town Alexandria, VA 22314

oldtownbusiness.org

On the third Thursday of each month, discover an art gallery and/or cultural arts organization offering an evening of fine art and studio crafts. Come to Old Town for an evening of art and stay for dinner at a nearby restaurants More information on participating art galleries and restaurants can be found at oldtownbusiness.org.

16th & 17th

Portside in Old Town Summer Festival sponsored by Ting

6 to 9 p.m. – Friday

1 to 9 p.m. – Saturday

Admission: Free

Waterfront Park

1A Prince Street

PortsideFestival.com

Kick off summer with the return of the Portside in Old Town Summer Festival sponsored by Ting. This free festival features an array of live music, local craft beer from Port City Brewing Company and fun for the whole family on the Alexandria waterfront. The event features Friday evening jazz performances and readings by Alexandria poets as part of the ALX Jazz Fest presented by the City of Alexandria’s Office of the Arts. Saturday, the festival continues with an eclectic musical lineup, local food, hands-on art and history activities and more. The Portside in Old Town Summer Festival sponsored by Ting is produced by Visit Alexandria in partnership with the City of Alexandria’s Office of the Arts, a division of the Department of Recreation, Parks and Cultural Activities.

17th

Juneteenth African American History Bus Tour with Manumission Tour Company

11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Admission: $35 per person

Alexandria Black History Museum

902 Wythe Street

manumissiontours.com

Join Manumission Tour Company for the annual Juneteenth African American History Bus Tour. Ride along on a 90-minute bus tour to visit various historic sites that will tell the story of African Americans in early Alexandria. Some of the sites discussed on the tour include several historic African American churches in the city, including Alfred Street Baptist Church, Barrett Library, site of the 1939 Library Sit-In, Freedom House and many more.

ABOUT ALEXANDRIA

Recognized by Travel + Leisure among the Best Places to Travel in 2023 and Best Cities in the U.S. 2022 and voted a Condé Nast Traveler Top 5 Best Small City in the U.S. 2022, Alexandria is a welcoming weekend escape on the Potomac River, minutes from Washington, D.C. Founded in 1749 and boasting the nation’s third oldest historic district, Alexandria hums with a cosmopolitan feel. Stroll Old Town Alexandria’s King Street mile to find more than 200 independent restaurants and boutiques plus intimate historic museums and new happenings at the waterfront. Explore vibrant neighborhoods beyond Old Town, trace George Washington and the Founding Fathers’ footsteps and follow the stories of Black Americans who shaped the history of Alexandria and the United States. For more summer events and activities in Alexandria, see the listings below and head to VisitAlexandria.com/Summer.

Connect with us!

Web: VisitAlexandria.com

Facebook: VisitAlexandriaVA

Twitter: AlexandriaVA

Instagram: VisitAlexVA

Hashtags: #visitALX

Share this: Email

LinkedIn

Twitter

Facebook

