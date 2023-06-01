Keep That Fitball Out!

By Ryan Unverzagt

Last month we covered the FitBall Crossover Crunch so since you already have the fitball on hand, this month’s exercise is the FitBall Pushup. There are two ways to start. The first way is to lie over top of the ball face down and walk out on your hands to the desired start position. The second way is to place the hands on the floor with one leg on top of the ball, and then bring the other leg up after establishing balance. Figure 1 shows the start position. I have the ball under the shins and my hands are slightly wider than shoulder width.

The next step is to perform pushups while maintaining balance and control. Key points of the FitBall pushup include:

-Do not let the hips drop toward the floor because this can cause unwanted stress to the low back.

-A wide hand placement will provide more stability. Narrow placement will be harder.

-Slow and controlled descent and ascent will be more challenging than a faster pace.

-Ball placement will also alter difficulty level. Closer to the hips is easier and closer to the feet is harder, especially when the ball is under the toes (weight on the balls of the feet).

For an advanced move, you can also roll the ball toward the hands by tucking the knees to the chest and lifting the hips upward. Perform this move in between pushups when your arms are extended.

About the Author: Unverzagt holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Wellness Management from Black Hills State University. He is a certified Strength & Conditioning Specialist through the National Strength & Conditioning Association and a Registered Diagnostic Cardiac Sonographer through the American Registry for Diagnostic Medical Sonography.

Share this: Email

LinkedIn

Twitter

Facebook

