On the Road

Life on the Farm! Nothing like a little before-school reading while waiting for the bus to come by. Pictured here is our very own Lani Gering’s great nephew – she says he is “great” on all counts, not just her nephews son – Mason Unverzagt, checking out the fruit of his aunts labor during her recent stay on the farm in southeastern Wyoming with the family. The Old Town Crier shows up in the most unusual places.

If you would like to see your photo featured here, just take the Old Town Crier with you on your next adventure and pick a fun place to snap a photo or two and send it, along with information for the caption to office@oldtowncrier.com.

