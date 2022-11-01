Publishers Notes

By Bob Tagert

As I write this on the last Thursday of October the temperature is 66 degrees and a bright sunny day. Days like this are perfect for grape harvest in Virginia’s wine industry and they should be pretty much done by the time the issue comes out. Read in Exploring VA Wines by Doug Fabbioli how this year’s harvest is turning out. In Grapevine, Matthew Fitzsimmons shares the results of the 2022 Loudoun Wine Awards.

As the weather gets colder, your thoughts may turn toward the Caribbean. In Caribbean Connection, we learn that St. Maarten has removed testing and vaccination rules. Our Road Trip took us to the beautiful Swanendele Inn in Ridge, Maryland with a stop at the True Chesapeake Oyster Company. My new favorite bivalve is the Skinny Dipper.

In Gallery Beat Lenny Campello gives a shout out to “Support your local Artists’’ Sunday on the 27th! In High Notes, Ron Powers Flashback article is about Devo. Miriam Kramer explores the “family” Bridgerton in Last Word.

Let’s Get Crafty’s Tim Long takes you through religion on his way to a good bourbon and cigar and we checked into the hype of “Pizza by the Slice” in Dining Out at Old Town Alexandria’s newest slice hot spots – Handover By The Slice and Andy’s Pizza.

Sarah Becker lets you know what you didn’t know about Thanksgiving in her History column while Open Space columnist Lori Welch Brown talks about “An Act of (Self) Gratitude”.

If you don’t live in Old Town and/or shop at the Social Safeway on Royal Street or never played volley ball at the court on South Union Street, you probably aren’t familiar with the image on this month’s cover. This tunnel is only four blocks south of King Street and most folks who flock here to shop and dine have never seen it. Check it out in person if you get a chance.

Let’s not forget to give our Veteran’s a little extra attention on the 11th. They are why we are able to enjoy the freedoms that we do in the USA. And…we can’t leave out the day of over eating and the beginning of the holiday season! Have yourselves a very Happy Thanksgiving!

