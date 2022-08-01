August Events & Tours
Sundays through September 4th
Junior Docents at Gadsby’s Tavern Museum
Admission: $5 per adult; $3 per child (ages 5 to 12) and free for city residents
Gadsby’s Tavern Museum
134 N. Royal Street
alexandriava.gov/GadsbysTavern
Gadsby’s Tavern Museum’s Junior Docent Program is back with an exciting new offering this summer thanks to American Heritage Chocolate! Every Sunday, through Labor Day weekend, from 2 to 5 p.m. guests can meet Junior Docents (grades 4 and older) who will be stationed throughout the tavern. They will be sharing the history of the early America and the tavern, but also the history of chocolate, including a hands-on demonstration of historic chocolate-making in the ballroom.
Through October 7th
Potomac Paddle Club Booze Cruises
Admission: $75 per person
107 N. Union Street
seasuitecruises.com/locations/potomac-paddle-club-alexandria
202-656-3336
The nation’s capital’s only passenger pedal boat, the Potomac Paddle Club, is cruising its second season from Old Town Alexandria. Passengers have the option of cruising southbound underneath the Woodrow Wilson Bridge, past the Jones Point Lighthouse and around the channel markers to National Harbor and back or cruising northbound towards either DC’s Wharf or Navy Yard before circling back to Old Town for a total cruise time of two hours. The 20-passenger vessel is powered by ten cycle stations surrounding a mahogany bar. The party is bring-your-own-food and drink and is assisted by a captain and motor if needed, allowing guests to enjoy monumental views on an intimate cruise at their own pace.
Through November 13th
Lives Worth Celebrating: Stories of Resilience, Rebellion and Freedom at Lee-Fendall House
Admission: $7 per person
Lee-Fendall House
614 Oronoco Street
703-548-1789
Explore a timeline of major events related to the history of slavery in the Americas as you learn about legendary African American leaders, stories of self-liberation and family legacies including the descendants of free and enslaved African Americans who worked at the Lee-Fendall House. Part 1: “Freedom” will launch this 3-part exhibit which will delve into stories of rebellion and resilience by enslaved people in America over the next two years.
Through the 13th
Summer at The Little Theatre Alexandria
Admission: $21 to $24 per person
The Little Theatre of Alexandria
600 Wolfe Street
703-683-5778
This month, The Little Theatre Alexandria, patrons can enjoy “Something Rotten,” a Tony-award nominated musical farce that’s more fun and festive than a trip to the Renaissance Faire.
4th
First Thursday in Del Ray
6 p.m.
Admission: Free
Various locations in Del Ray
Held the first Thursday from April to August along Mount Vernon Avenue in the Del Ray neighborhood of Alexandria, First Thursday is a series of free outdoor street festivals that bring the community together around a fun theme, benefiting a local nonprofit. This summer’s themes include “Unmask Your Superhero First Thursday,” “First Thursday Red, White & Blue,” “First Thursday Aloha Thursday” and “First Thursday Show Your Spirit,” respectively.
5th & 19th
Trivia Nights at Historic Sites
From 7 to 9 p.m.
Admission: $8
Lee-Fendall House Museum & Garden
614 Oronoco Street
703-548-1789
leefendallhouse.org
Staff members at Carlyle House Historic Park and the Lee-Fendall House Museum combine their knowledge to create bi-weekly trivia nights throughout the summer in the beautiful gardens of the Lee-Fendall House. Test your knowledge on everything from pop culture to history. Registration must be done in advance. Limited capacity so register early! Tickets include snacks and one complimentary drink. Additional drinks can be purchased at our bar. Teams are limited to 6 people, ages 21+ only. Each trivia night will have a different theme, ranging from literature to horror to 1990s. There will be weekly prizes for the winning team as well as a grand prize for the team that wins the most points over the entire summer.
6th
Friendship Firehouse Festival
From 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Admission: $2 per person; free for city residents
Friendship Firehouse Museum
107 S Alfred Street
703-746-3891
alexandriava.gov/FriendshipFirehouse
Head to the 100 block of South Alfred Street to celebrate Friendship’s 248th year. Visit the historic Friendship Firehouse Museum, learn about fire safety today and in centuries past, and see City firefighting equipment up close. There will be displays by community organizations, local vendors, and food and beverages available. Children receive free Friendship fire hats.
12th
The Late Shift: Sidewalk Art Party at the Torpedo Factory Art Center
From 7 to 10 p.m.
Admission: Free
Torpedo Factory Art Center
105 N Union Street
703-746-4570
Find early discounts and specials in select studios throughout the building on the eve of the 2022 Alexandria Sidewalk Sale, discover new art to love with a visit to Artist Row, featuring local artists from across the DMV and take part in the massive sidewalk chalk mural party on the steps and sidewalk along the Union Street side of Torpedo Factory Art Center. Rain location will be inside the Grand Hall.
13th
Alexandria Summer Sidewalk Sale
Throughout Old Town and Del Ray
VisitAlexandriaVA.com/SidewalkSale
One of the longest running seasonal summer shopping events returns to the D.C. region’s Shop Small destination for independent boutiques, Alexandria, Virginia, with the annual Alexandria Summer Sidewalk Sale happening Saturday, August 13, 2022, throughout Old Town and Del Ray. The event features approximately 60 Alexandria boutiques stepping out of their storefronts and offering deeply discounted summer merchandise. Learn more at VisitAlexandria.com/SidewalkSale.
14th
Free Yoga in the Fresh Air in Old Town North
From 9 to 10 a.m.
Admission: Free
Montgomery Park Gazebo
901 North Royal Street
571-218-2161
Start your day with a burst of energy from this all-level al fresco yoga class offered on select Sundays throughout the summer.
18th
Music at the Market at Old Town North
From 6 to 7 p.m.
Admission: Free
Montgomery Park
901 N Royal Street
The Old Town North Community Partnership, with support from NOTICe, The Old Town North Alliance and local businesses and residents, present Music at the Market on the third Thursday of the month throughout the summer. Head to the Old Town North Farmer’s and Artisans Market to browse, pick up a bite and picnic in the park while soaking in great live music. Rain date September 8.
18th, September 15th, October 20th
Old Town Art Walk
From 5 to 8 p.m.
Admission: Free
Various locations in Old Town Alexandria
Enjoy a self-guided tour of Old Town Alexandria and explore the fine art and studio crafts found in art galleries and boutique shops on the third Thursday of each month, May to October. The stroll is a great activity after an early dinner, or before enjoying a meal at one of Old Town Alexandria’s restaurants. The Old Town Art Walk is presented by the Old Town Business Association.
20th
Workshops on the Waterfront
From 1 to 3 p.m.
Admission: Free
Torpedo Factory Art Center
105 N Union Street
703-746-4570
Enjoy a free workshop or live demo with a Torpedo Factory Art Center artist at the Waterfront entrance of the Art Center. There will be a different project every third Saturday of the month from April to October.
20th
Bands and Brews Summer Bar Crawl
From 1 to 6 p.m.
Admission: $15 in advance; $20 at the door
Various locations along Mount Vernon Avenue
Del Ray’s annual summer bar crawl features live music, food and drink specials at 15+ restaurants, trolley transportation, and more. For more details and tickets, visit visitdelray.com.
27th
Around the World Cultural Festival
From 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Admission: Free
Oronoco Bay Park
100 Madison Street
facebook.com/events/AroundTheWorldCulturalFestival
The Around the World Cultural Festival takes attendees on a day trip around the world and present you the cuisine, culture and traditions of over 40 countries participating at the event held in the expansive Oronoco Bay Park.
ABOUT ALEXANDRIA, VA
Named a Top 3 Best Small City in the U.S. in 2021 by the Condé Nast Traveler Readers’ Choice Awards and one of the South’s Best Cities on the Rise 2022 by Southern Living, Alexandria hums with a cosmopolitan feel and a walkable lifestyle—a welcoming weekend escape next to our nation’s capital. Founded in 1749, Old Town Alexandria is the nation’s third oldest locally designated historic district, boasting more than 200 independent restaurants and boutiques alongside intimate historic museums and new happenings at the waterfront. At the heart of it all is bustling King Street, a walkable mile recognized as one of the “Great Streets” of America. Walk in the footsteps of George Washington and America’s Founding Fathers while learning about Black history and African American change makers that have shaped the history of Alexandria and the U.S.
Alexandria is on Travel + Leisure’s “Best Cities in the U.S.” list. Votes from T+L readers—and fans throughout the community—have landed Alexandria at the #8 position among 15 heavy hitters including Charleston, New Orleans and Austin. Thank you to everyone in the community who supported this effort with your votes.
Alexandria’s prestigious new ranking joins our “Top 3 Best Small City” award from Condé Nast Traveler and “Best Small Cities on the Rise” recognition from Southern Living. These high-profile rankings help to raise Alexandria’s national profile as a must-visit destination as our city works to recover from the ongoing impacts of COVID-19. Visit Alexandria leverages national accolades throughout our marketing and public relations efforts. Research studies demonstrate that these rankings make a real difference in influencing travel decisions.
- Charleston, SC
- New Orleans, LA
- Santa Fe, NM
- Savannah, GA
- Honolulu, HI
- New York City, NY
- Chicago, IL
- Alexandria, VA
- San Antonia, TX
- Boston, MA
- Austin, TX
- Williamsburg, VA
- Asheville, NC
- San Diego, CA
- Nashville, TN
View the article to see more about the “15 Best Cities in the U.S.”