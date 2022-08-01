August Events & Tours

Sundays through September 4th

Junior Docents at Gadsby’s Tavern Museum

Admission: $5 per adult; $3 per child (ages 5 to 12) and free for city residents

Gadsby’s Tavern Museum

134 N. Royal Street

alexandriava.gov/GadsbysTavern

Gadsby’s Tavern Museum’s Junior Docent Program is back with an exciting new offering this summer thanks to American Heritage Chocolate! Every Sunday, through Labor Day weekend, from 2 to 5 p.m. guests can meet Junior Docents (grades 4 and older) who will be stationed throughout the tavern. They will be sharing the history of the early America and the tavern, but also the history of chocolate, including a hands-on demonstration of historic chocolate-making in the ballroom.

Through October 7th

Potomac Paddle Club Booze Cruises

Admission: $75 per person

107 N. Union Street

seasuitecruises.com/locations/potomac-paddle-club-alexandria

202-656-3336

The nation’s capital’s only passenger pedal boat, the Potomac Paddle Club, is cruising its second season from Old Town Alexandria. Passengers have the option of cruising southbound underneath the Woodrow Wilson Bridge, past the Jones Point Lighthouse and around the channel markers to National Harbor and back or cruising northbound towards either DC’s Wharf or Navy Yard before circling back to Old Town for a total cruise time of two hours. The 20-passenger vessel is powered by ten cycle stations surrounding a mahogany bar. The party is bring-your-own-food and drink and is assisted by a captain and motor if needed, allowing guests to enjoy monumental views on an intimate cruise at their own pace.

Through November 13th

Lives Worth Celebrating: Stories of Resilience, Rebellion and Freedom at Lee-Fendall House

Admission: $7 per person

Lee-Fendall House

614 Oronoco Street

703-548-1789

leefendallhouse.org

Explore a timeline of major events related to the history of slavery in the Americas as you learn about legendary African American leaders, stories of self-liberation and family legacies including the descendants of free and enslaved African Americans who worked at the Lee-Fendall House. Part 1: “Freedom” will launch this 3-part exhibit which will delve into stories of rebellion and resilience by enslaved people in America over the next two years.

Through the 13th

Summer at The Little Theatre Alexandria

Admission: $21 to $24 per person

The Little Theatre of Alexandria

600 Wolfe Street

703-683-5778

thelittletheatre.com

This month, The Little Theatre Alexandria, patrons can enjoy “Something Rotten,” a Tony-award nominated musical farce that’s more fun and festive than a trip to the Renaissance Faire.

4th

First Thursday in Del Ray

6 p.m.

Admission: Free

Various locations in Del Ray

visitdelray.com

Held the first Thursday from April to August along Mount Vernon Avenue in the Del Ray neighborhood of Alexandria, First Thursday is a series of free outdoor street festivals that bring the community together around a fun theme, benefiting a local nonprofit. This summer’s themes include “Unmask Your Superhero First Thursday,” “First Thursday Red, White & Blue,” “First Thursday Aloha Thursday” and “First Thursday Show Your Spirit,” respectively.

5th & 19th

Trivia Nights at Historic Sites

From 7 to 9 p.m.

Admission: $8

Lee-Fendall House Museum & Garden

614 Oronoco Street

703-548-1789

leefendallhouse.org

Staff members at Carlyle House Historic Park and the Lee-Fendall House Museum combine their knowledge to create bi-weekly trivia nights throughout the summer in the beautiful gardens of the Lee-Fendall House. Test your knowledge on everything from pop culture to history. Registration must be done in advance. Limited capacity so register early! Tickets include snacks and one complimentary drink. Additional drinks can be purchased at our bar. Teams are limited to 6 people, ages 21+ only. Each trivia night will have a different theme, ranging from literature to horror to 1990s. There will be weekly prizes for the winning team as well as a grand prize for the team that wins the most points over the entire summer.

6th

Friendship Firehouse Festival

From 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Admission: $2 per person; free for city residents

Friendship Firehouse Museum

107 S Alfred Street

703-746-3891

alexandriava.gov/FriendshipFirehouse

Head to the 100 block of South Alfred Street to celebrate Friendship’s 248th year. Visit the historic Friendship Firehouse Museum, learn about fire safety today and in centuries past, and see City firefighting equipment up close. There will be displays by community organizations, local vendors, and food and beverages available. Children receive free Friendship fire hats.

12th

The Late Shift: Sidewalk Art Party at the Torpedo Factory Art Center

From 7 to 10 p.m.

Admission: Free

Torpedo Factory Art Center

105 N Union Street

703-746-4570

torpedofactory.org

Find early discounts and specials in select studios throughout the building on the eve of the 2022 Alexandria Sidewalk Sale, discover new art to love with a visit to Artist Row, featuring local artists from across the DMV and take part in the massive sidewalk chalk mural party on the steps and sidewalk along the Union Street side of Torpedo Factory Art Center. Rain location will be inside the Grand Hall.

13th

Alexandria Summer Sidewalk Sale

Throughout Old Town and Del Ray

VisitAlexandriaVA.com/SidewalkSale

One of the longest running seasonal summer shopping events returns to the D.C. region’s Shop Small destination for independent boutiques, Alexandria, Virginia, with the annual Alexandria Summer Sidewalk Sale happening Saturday, August 13, 2022, throughout Old Town and Del Ray. The event features approximately 60 Alexandria boutiques stepping out of their storefronts and offering deeply discounted summer merchandise. Learn more at VisitAlexandria.com/SidewalkSale.

14th

Free Yoga in the Fresh Air in Old Town North

From 9 to 10 a.m.

Admission: Free

Montgomery Park Gazebo

901 North Royal Street

571-218-2161

riversedgeyoga.com

Start your day with a burst of energy from this all-level al fresco yoga class offered on select Sundays throughout the summer.

18th

Music at the Market at Old Town North

From 6 to 7 p.m.

Admission: Free

Montgomery Park

901 N Royal Street

oldtownnorth.org

The Old Town North Community Partnership, with support from NOTICe, The Old Town North Alliance and local businesses and residents, present Music at the Market on the third Thursday of the month throughout the summer. Head to the Old Town North Farmer’s and Artisans Market to browse, pick up a bite and picnic in the park while soaking in great live music. Rain date September 8.

18th, September 15th, October 20th

Old Town Art Walk

From 5 to 8 p.m.

Admission: Free

Various locations in Old Town Alexandria

oldtownbusiness.org

Enjoy a self-guided tour of Old Town Alexandria and explore the fine art and studio crafts found in art galleries and boutique shops on the third Thursday of each month, May to October. The stroll is a great activity after an early dinner, or before enjoying a meal at one of Old Town Alexandria’s restaurants. The Old Town Art Walk is presented by the Old Town Business Association.

20th

Workshops on the Waterfront

From 1 to 3 p.m.

Admission: Free

Torpedo Factory Art Center

105 N Union Street

703-746-4570

torpedofactory.org

Enjoy a free workshop or live demo with a Torpedo Factory Art Center artist at the Waterfront entrance of the Art Center. There will be a different project every third Saturday of the month from April to October.

20th

Bands and Brews Summer Bar Crawl

From 1 to 6 p.m.

Admission: $15 in advance; $20 at the door

Various locations along Mount Vernon Avenue

visitdelray.com

Del Ray’s annual summer bar crawl features live music, food and drink specials at 15+ restaurants, trolley transportation, and more. For more details and tickets, visit visitdelray.com.

27th

Around the World Cultural Festival

From 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Admission: Free

Oronoco Bay Park

100 Madison Street

facebook.com/events/AroundTheWorldCulturalFestival

The Around the World Cultural Festival takes attendees on a day trip around the world and present you the cuisine, culture and traditions of over 40 countries participating at the event held in the expansive Oronoco Bay Park.

