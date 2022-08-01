Publisher’s Notes

By Bob Tagert

The Dog Days of Summer arrived in full force. As we close out July and move into August the weather has been brutal with very high temps and thunder storms popping up almost every afternoon. My sailing adventures over the years in the lower Potomac River and Solomons, Maryland has shown that July is always the hot month with August offering more pleasant temperatures. I hope that trend holds true.

Our Road Trip this month took us to Mountain Lake Lodge and the New River in southwestern Virginia. The cover photo features just a small portion of the beauty of the river. Read the column and learn more about the river, the lodge, the lake and the home of the iconic movie, Dirty Dancing’s filming location.

In Let’s Get Crafty, Tim Long reminds us of one of summer’s treats…the Shandy. He also takes a taste of SelvaRey Rum, one of the hottest new rums on the market as well as a great cigar recommendation to compliment it. Grapevine author Matthew Fitzsimmons introduces us to a few of Virginia’s assistant winemakers, how they got there and their mentors. In Exploring VA Wines Doug Fabbioli laments on training and retraining after a pandemic.

Miriam Kramer does the research for the best in Beach Books 2022 in Last Word. In High Notes, Ron Powers continues his Flashback series and shines a light on Chuck Berry.

Sarah Becker’s Bit of History column takes a look at Roe v. Wade and the Law of Coverture. There is some eye-opening information in this piece.

In Caribbean Connection Bob Curley introduces us to a few of the Best Caribbean Rainforest Accommodations. It is a tradition to leave our area in the winter and head to the islands. With constant mid to upper 90’s this summer, the 85 degree average in the islands sure looks inviting. Scott Dicken explores Africa’s Big-Five: A Safari Highlight in Take Photographs, Leave Footprints.

Dining Out took us to Union Street Public House for their classic sandwich “My Bar, My Rules”. A big welcome to Paul Magnant, the new executive chef at Union Street. If you are looking for some “Hot Eats and Cool Treats” that won’t blow your diet, check out Let’s Eat.

Lori Welch Brown laments about “THE” Summer in Open Space. Her column is always entertaining and thought provoking. All of this and much more awaits in these pages.

The long range forecast calls for warmer than average the first and last parts of August. Stay in the shade, drink plenty of water and have a safe August. Fall is on its way!

