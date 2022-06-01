Pets of the Month

By Gina Hardter

Louie

Age is nothing but a number to 11-year-old Louie! This American foxhound mix has a lot of pep in his step, and we mean that literally. Louie loves a good walk, and he’d be happy to accompany his best friend on a sniff-filled adventures for miles. Of course, at the end of a good long hike, he’s ready to curl up on the couch and call it snuggling time; who doesn’t love to scratch his long, silky ears? Louie is currently enjoying a stay with one of the AWLA’s amazing foster caregivers, so if you’re interested in meeting him, email Adopt@AlexandriaAnimals.org or call 703.746.4774 to learn more.

Lumine

Lumine is a bright light in the AWLA Cat Adoptions room. Sociable, outgoing and chatty, she is ready and raring to meet all the new friends that visit her. Lumine is a cool cat who’s looking for an equally chill lifestyle; at 9 years old, she’s much more interested in hanging out with her favorite people than climbing the curtains. If you are looking for a zen kitty who knows the value of friendship, schedule time to meet Lumine by calling 703.746.4774 or emailing Adopt@AlexandriaAnimals.org.

Garnet

Garnet is an absolute peach of a pig! This charming black and tan guinea pig is a distinctive chap who likes everyone he meets, be they people or pig. At 1 year old, he’s lived with other guinea pigs and would be open to meeting some new male roommates or hanging out on his own with his new human friends; the sky’s the limit with Garnet. Learn more about Garnet and how to meet him at AlexandriaAnimals.org/Adopt.

