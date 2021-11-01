By Lani Gering

A Gourd-geous Fall! Wow!

That’s all I can say about the “Gourd-geous Fall” display in the Conservatory at the MGM Grand this year. It. Is. Spectacular! I have been lucky enough to have seen almost every display they have had since opening and maybe I should call this one an “exhibit” because it really is like fine art. If you remotely appreciate beautiful things, you should treat yourself to this.

A picture is worth a thousand words and more when it comes to describing this year’s display. The three pods feature all sorts of moving parts in addition to the intricate detail of every part of each of them. There is “The Ornate Acorn, The Dragonfly Fairy and the 24 foot Crescent Moon that appears on the cover of this issue. This year’s display was curated by the resort’s horticulture team and designers Le Savarese and Cory Pope of SolarLife Technologies.

“A Gourd-geous Fall” by The Numbers

18,013: Flowers and plants throughout the exhibit

825: Pumpkins & gourds of various sizes

60: Team members involved in this season’s display

50: Glass leaves on each fairy’s skirt

7: Illuminating dragonflies

2: Magical fairies

I know that there are readers out there who have no inclination to step foot into a casino. I’m definitely not one but….you don’t have to go into any part of the casino to enjoy the beauty of the Conservatory. It is located next to the lobby of the Hotel portion of the MGM and just outside of the entrance into the Theater. The parking is free and there is lots of it if there isn’t a show going on. While you are there you might want to treat yourself to a walkabout and grab something to eat in the Market or at one of the several restaurants in the resort.

Gearing Up for the Holiday Season!

After the depressing lingering effects of the pandemic last year, it is such a fantastic feeling to have the Harbor gearing up for Holiday Season 2021! The Gaylord is back with Christmas on the Potomac with a fabulous new lineup of activities and events. Unfortunately, they won’t be bringing ICE@ back but I think you all are going to like the changes. The festivities begin on November 26th. Watch for all of the details on “I Love Christmas Movies” in this space in the December issue! I think you are going to be blown away.

Harbor Tree Lighting & More

Tree Lighting – The 56 foot tall Christmas tree lights up for the 2021 Holiday Season at 5:50 pm on the 13th and stays on until January 2nd. The light show will take place as in years past every 30 minutes starting at sunset. with the last show at 9 pm.

Fireworks are back at the Harbor every Saturday at 5:30 with the exception of Christmas Day.

Storytime will take place for younger children on Saturdays at 2 p.m. on American Way.

Holiday Movies on the Waterfront Plaza every Sunday at 2 p.m.:

14th – The Muppet Christmas Carol

21st – Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

28th – A Christmas Story

