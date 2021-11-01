By Ryan Unverzagt

Get Ready for the Holidays!!

The holidays have arrived in quick fashion and for many of us it’s probably one of the busiest times of the year. Whether you’ve made travel plans to see family and friends, trying to find that perfect Christmas gift or attending multiple holiday parties, this time of year is fun, but can also be stressful. As we get wrapped up in the holiday madness, it’s easy to let your fitness routine slide, which can mean unwanted weight gain. However, there are a few simple things you can do to avoid the extra pounds.

Choose Snacks and Drinks Wisely at Holiday Parties: Holiday parties are a great way to unwind, but they can also set us up for easy weight gain. You want to try to limit sweets, juices, and alcohol. Instead, opt for tea, coffee, and water. If you choose to drink alcohol, stick with the light beer. You should stay away from high-fat meats and cheeses such as salami, mini-dogs, and cheddar and jack cheeses. Look to eat turkey breast, ham, low-fat cheeses like mozzarella, Swiss, or provolone instead. Always fill your plate with plenty of fruit and vegetables and eat them first!

Stay Active: This might be the most difficult task to achieve, especially when the weather is bad. If you can’t make it to the gym for a workout, there are some activities you can try at home. Hold a contest between family and friends to find out who can perform the most sit-ups, pushups, crunches, squats or jumping jacks (Do this only before eating, of course). Walk up and down the stairs during the commercial breaks of your favorite TV show. If the weather is nice, go for an afternoon walk or bike ride around the neighborhood.

Don’t Skip Dessert! That’s right. This is not a misprint. You should be able to treat yourself during the holidays, rather than feel deprived. Just adjust your portion sizes down at the dinner table so you can have that piece of pie, fudge, cookie, or cake. Remember to do so in moderation.

Drink Water: 0 Calories! What more do I need to say?

I hope that you find these tips useful in your battle to fight off those unwanted “holiday pounds”.

