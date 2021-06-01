On The Road

June 1, 2021 by Leave a Comment

Gal-Pals Daisy, Lauren, and Lisa share a sunny lunchtime walk admist the cicada’s song in Historic Downtown Winchester. Pictured here is the John Handley Library, a Winchester Landmark.

Download
Filed Under: Featured Post, On the Road, Pets, Places, & Things
«

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: