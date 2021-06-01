by

By Backyard Gardener

This Month In the Garden

June Garden Tips:

Replace mulch and aerate soil in permanent potted gardens.

Remove spent flowers from spring annuals to stretch the blooming season.

Plant fall-blooming perennials now.

Prune once-blooming roses after they’ve flowered this month.

Trim back vines (spring-blooming clematis and wisteria) after they bloom.

Begin feeding vegetable plants as they start to flower.

Continue to spray peach and apple trees to control fungal diseases.

Plant balled-and-burlapped and container shrubs and trees.

Lightly prune tips of blackberries and pinch flowers off young grapevines to form and train growth of new canes.

Set out seedlings of warm-weather vegetables and annuals.

Sow seeds of heat-loving vegetables (squash, pumpkins, melons) directly into the ground.

Continue to fertilize roses and treat with fungicide as needed.

Pinch off flower buds to promote leafier basil plants.

Fertilize vegetable plants as they begin to bloom.

Take cuttings from your favorite shrubs when the branch wood hardens slightly.

Set out seedlings of late-summer flowering annuals.

Add a layer of mulch (2-3 inches) around newly planted trees and shrubs.

Cut back and thin out diseased or spindly branches of spring-flowering shrubs.

Fill flower garden gaps with larger sizes of summer-blooming annuals.

