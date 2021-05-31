by

168th Upperville Colt & Horse Show

This U.S. Equestrian Premier Hunter, Jumper & Heritage competition will take place in the shade of the majestic oaks near the village of Upperville, Virginia. The 168th anniversary of the oldest horse show in America will begin on Monday, June 7th and run through Sunday, June 13th. During this week, the nation’s top ranked hunters and jumpers will compete alongside the local ponies, sidesaddle ladies and racing Jack Russell Terriers.

Fast Facts: Upperville Is…

…The Oldest Horse Show in the United States – Since 1853

…“Horse Show of the Year” – as named by the National Show Hunter Hall of Fame and the Virginia Horse Show Association

…A Designated World Championship Hunter Rider show

…A week-long USEF Premier Rated show

…A U.S. Equestrian Heritage Competition

…A mecca for horsemen – a few notable exhibitors include: General George Patton, Paul Mellon, Kathy Kusner, Rodney Jenkins, Katie Prudent, Joe Fargis, and members of the 2018 FEI World Equestrian Games (WEG) gold medal team representing the United States, including McLain Ward, Laura Kraut, Adrienne Sternlicht and Devin Ryan.

Event information sourced from the UCHS and MMG Management.

Contact Information:

8300 John S. Mosby Highway

Upperville, VA

540-687-5740

info@upperville.com

Upperville.com