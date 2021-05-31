Alexandria June 2021 Calendar

by

Featured Summer Events

Alexandria Drive-In Movie Series

Fridays and Saturdays throughout the summer

Admission: $40 per car

5001 Eisenhower Ave.

571-281-2083

alexandriadrivein.com

The Alexandria Drive-In series, located in city’s Eisenhower corridor, announces new films every month and features a popular collection of movie classics and family favorites. Food trucks will be on-site each night providing delicious sweet and savory concessions with online ordering available.



“Sounds of Hope & Harmony”

Thursdays at 5:30 and 7 p.m.

Saturdays at 4 and 7 p.m. throughout the summer

Admission: $42 per person

The Rectory at Princess Street

711 Princess St.

703-683-6040

classicalmovements.com

Classical Movements is delighted to announce their next series of intimate, socially-distanced concerts and recitals at the Secret Garden of the Rectory on Princess Street, Classical Movements’ home in Old Town Alexandria. “Sounds of Hope & Harmony” returns for a 40-concert season, extending through August 26th.

Craft Beer Festival

June 19 & 20

6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Admission: $40 for members; $48 for general public

George Washington’s Mount Vernon

3200 Mount Vernon Memorial Hwy

703-780-2000

mountvernon.org

Sample craft beer from local breweries and see how beer was brewed in the 18th century. Enjoy concessions from the Mount Vernon Inn Food Truck, enjoy an 18th-century ice cream-making demonstration and more.

Independence Fireworks at George Washington’s Mount Vernon

June 25 & 26

6 p.m. to 9:45 p.m.

Admission: From $35 for adult members and $45 for adult non-members; from $22 for youth members and $33 for youth non-members

George Washington’s Mount Vernon

3200 Mount Vernon Memorial Hwy.

703-780-2000

mountvernon.org

Enjoy an evening of family fun and fireworks along with patriotic music to celebrate our nation’s founding. Tickets are available with and without Mansion tours. Access to the Mansion is by guided tour only.



More Summer Events & Tours



Taste of Old Town North

Through June 21st

Admission: $10 for a passport

Various locations throughout Old Town North

703-836-8066

oldtownnorth.org

Enjoy a stroll through the neighborhood with this year’s reimagined Taste of Old Town North. Passport holders will be able to use their Passport to receive discounts at small businesses throughout Old Town North.

Carlyle House Events

121 N. Fairfax St.

703-549-2997

novaparks.com/parks/carlyle-house-historic-park

Discover Alexandria Architecture Walking Tour

June 12 & July 17, 2021

10 to 11:30 a.m.

Admission: $20 per person

Join Carlyle House for a tour of Alexandria, exploring at the various architecture styles that adorn the city streets and make it one of the best places to live and work. Reservations are required as space is limited. Please wear comfortable shoes for this 1.5 hour guided tour. Tour is held rain or shine unless there is severe weather.

“Tell Me Your Name” Tour at Carlyle House

June 18

4:30 to 5:30 p.m.

Admission: $10 per person

Join Carlyle House Historic Park staff for a tour focusing on the experiences of the enslaved community at Carlyle House and his plantations. The guided tour will explore the historical context of slavery in 18th century Alexandria and the importance of ongoing research efforts to connect with descendants. Reservations are required as space is limited.

Legacy of the Green Cabinet Walking Tour

June 20

3:30 to 5 p.m.

Admission: $20 per person

Join Carlyle House on a tour to learn about James Green and his family’s life here in Alexandria. Reservations are required as space is limited. Please wear comfortable shoes for this 1.5 hour guided tour. Tour is held rain or shine unless there is severe weather

First Thursdays in Del Ray

June 3, July 1, August 5 & September 2

Beginning at 6 p.m.

Various locations in Del Ray in Alexandria, VA 22301

visitdelray.com

This summer’s themes include “Unmask Your Superhero First Thursday,” “First Thursday Red, White & Blue,” “First Thursday Aloha Thursday” and “First Thursday Show Your Spirit,” respectively. Order dinner and drinks for carryout from one of Del Ray’s local restaurants, stroll the neighborhood and have dinner on your front porch, front steps or front yard.

12th Annual Taste of Del Ray

June 4 – 6

Admission: $5 per person

Various restaurants in Del Ray, Alexandria, VA 22301

visitdelray.com

Top area restaurants are slated to participate in the 12th Annual Taste of Del Ray, which will shift to a take-out format from Friday, June 4 to Sunday, June 6. Throughout the weekend, each participating restaurant will offer participants up to three select “tastes” for just $5 each. Online registration is just $5 and includes the exclusive menu of available tastes and specialty cocktails, plus a ballot for the People’s Choice Award.

Lee-Fendell House Events

614 Oronoco St.

703-548-1789

leefendallhouse.org

Trivia Nights at Historic Sites

June 11 & 25

Admission: $8 per person; includes snacks and one drink ticket

Staff members at Carlyle House Historic Park and the Lee-Fendall House Museum combine their knowledge to create bi-weekly trivia nights throughout the summer in the beautiful Lee-Fendall gardens. With a different theme each night, test your knowledge on everything from pop culture to history. Registration must be done in advance. Tickets include snacks and one complimentary drink. Additional drinks can be purchased at our bar. Teams are limited to 6 people, ages 21+ only. There will be weekly prizes for the winning team as well as a grand prize for the team that wins the most points over the entire summer.

Beyond the Battlefield: A Walking Tour of Civil War Alexandria

June 12th at 9 a.m.

Admission: $15 per person

This walking tour shares the stories of soldiers, citizens, and self-liberated African Americans in Civil War Alexandria. It covers the military occupation, the conversion of public and private buildings into hospitals, and emancipation. The tour is limited to 10 participants and lasts approximately an hour and a half. Walking tours take place rain or shine so please wear appropriate shoes and clothing. Tickets must be purchased in advance and are $15 per person. Members of Lee-Fendall House are free but must call or email to make a reservation (703) 548-1789 or contact@leefendallhouse.org.

Under the Same Roof: Enslaved and Free Servants at the Lee-Fendall House

June 19

2 p.m.

Admission: $10 per person

This Juneteenth, explore the Lee-Fendall House from the perspectives of the enslaved and free African Americans who lived and worked in the home as domestic servants, both before and after the Civil War. The tour is limited to 8 participants. Tickets must be purchased in advance and are $10 per person. Members of Lee-Fendall House are free but must call or email to make a reservation (703) 548-1789 or contact@leefendallhouse.org.

Del Ray Vintage & Flea Market

June 12, July & August 14

9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Admission: Free

Parking lot of 1900 Mount Vernon Ave.

703-915-2214

delrayvintageflea.com



The goal of the market is to give community members a chance to participate in a grass-roots event, either as shoppers or vendors, with vintage/antique/flea market items they are hoping to sell or acquire. Items for sale range from vintage and like-new clothing to housewares, sports memorabilia, child and baby items, artwork and more. A wide variety of prices and items are represented.