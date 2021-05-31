by

By Lani Gering

Ice, Ice, Ice House Baby….

…Goodies Frozen Custard & Treats is settling in nicely at the newly renovated historic Ice House located in the west end of King Street in Old Town Alexandria at 200 Commerce Street. The long awaited opening happened on May 29th.

Many of you readers may recognize the Goodies name from the popular Metro Van named Gigi that occupied the DC areas first and only vintage mobile eatery. While Gigi is still a big part of this operation, she has been relegated to being used for catering and private events.

Clad in dapper plaid Bermuda shorts, stylin’ button front shirts and bow ties, the forces behind the Goodies enterprise are none other than Brandon Byrd and his side kick Rozell Moore. Byrd is the Founder and CEO of one of the “Nations’ top 4 Food Trucks and the #1 Dessert Truck” – according to the Food Network – and Moore is his Operations Manager.

I had the pleasure of meeting Brandon and Rozell in 2016 when they were occupying one of the Kiosks on American Way in National Harbor. I was living in the Harbor then and the Goodies Kiosk was my favorite and it looks like this new location is going to become a neighborhood favorite in no time as well. While I was taking photos and talking with Brandon, several neighbors stopped by and expressed their excitement about having Goodies just a few doors away. As the word spreads, I am sure this will soon become an Old Town destination.

The Goodies Mission Statement – “We are founded on a pioneer spirit of character, integrity and high quality; our company is dedicated to excellence in products and service to our customers”- pretty much says it all. When you meet Brandon and Rozell you will see that they live up to this statement.

To quote Byrd, “Goodies represents a time and place where town’s people said “hello” and most folks knew the milkman’s name…a place where honor and integrity lived and a handshake was as good as any contract! “Made in America” evoked a sense of pride quality and craftsmanship…”heavy metal” referred to classic Ford and Chevy muscle cars and Detroit was known as the “Motor City”! Goodies takes you back to that simpler place and time where passion, integrity, quality and customer service were more than mere words. A time period when Dick Clarks’ American Bandstand dominated TV; and Rock & Roll artists like Ray Charles, Little Richard, Elvis, Fats Domino and Chubby Checker ruled the jukeboxes.”

All of the above is true. All one has to do is follow the good music flowing out of the Coca Cola machine in the front of the building – yes, the Coca Cola machine – to find a true “All American” treat.

Let’s get to the good stuff – the custard! It is handmade DAILY by Byrd and Moore in their new location and I don’t think that I can actually describe just how good the custard is. My favorite way to eat it is in their Old Fashioned Root Beer Float made with Sprecher Gourmet Root Beer! In addition to the “Pick and Pour” floats, on their menu are shakes, sundaes, peach cobbler and donuts and combinations of them all. They say a picture is worth a thousand words so I hope those on this page are enticing enough for you to seek them out.

Goodies has been the recipient of many awards and the subject material of many spotlights in all of our local media outlets as well as some nice national coverage. Byrd and his associates are well deserving of all the accolades that have been bestowed on them. He is a self-made entrepreneur who doesn’t take his success for granted. If only there were many more business people out there like him. For more information about Goodies check them out on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram or log on to their website at mmmgoodies.com.

Goodies Frozen Custard & Treats

200 Commerce Street

Mmgoodies.com

info@mmgoodies.com