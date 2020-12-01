by

Pets of the Month

Your holiday shopping can support animals in need at the Animal Welfare League of Alexandria! Learn more about gifts that bring smiles to people and animals at AlexandriaAnimals.org/HolidayShopping. Your gifts support adoptable animals like Princess Peach, Claire, Tank and many more! Schedule an appointment to meet any of our adoptable animals at AlexandriaAnimals.org/Adopt-By-Appointment.

Princess Peach, Adult, Female Turtle

Princess Peach is ready to be the top gal in her tank. Like any princess, Peach requests her favorite snacks, the sunniest basking spot and frequent visits from her loyal subjects and admirers. If you’re looking for an aquatic princess to dote on foot and foot, schedule an appointment to meet Princess Peach at the Animal Welfare League of Alexandria!

Claire, Adult, Spayed Female, Brown Tabby with White Domestic Short Hair

Hi! My name is Claire and I am looking for a calm, quiet home with caring people. I am a very sweet, gentle girl, who can initially be a little on the shy side. I think I would make the perfect lap cat once I get to know you. I am also a real talker — I will greet you with a friendly meow and wait for attention. I love gentle head pets and am particularly fond of back scratches. Once I get what I want, you will hear loud purrs of contentment. You will probably hear more talking from me when I want something to eat! However, I admit to being a tad overweight, so you will probably have to go light on the treats! I can’t wait to meet you! Schedule an appointment to visit with me at the Animal Welfare League of Alexandria.

Tank, Adult, Neutered Male, Brown and White Terrier

Tank is a big ol’ goofball who loves his toys as much as he loves his cozy bed! In fact, Tank loves bringing his toys in bed for a perfect afternoon. When Tank isn’t cuddling up in bed, he brings his toys outside, for a leisurely stroll or a nice sit in the sun. Tank loves when his friends toss his squeaky toys for him to catch, and he always makes sure to bring them back. He’s just a good boy like that! Schedule an appointment to meet Tank at the Animal Welfare League of Alexandria.