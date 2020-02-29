by

Cherry Blossom Festival 2020

March 20th – April 12th

The National Cherry Blossom Festival is one of the world’s great celebrations of spring. The 2020 Festival includes four weeks of events featuring diverse and creative programming promoting traditional and contemporary arts and culture, natural beauty, and community spirit. Visit nationalcherryblossomfestival.org or call 877.44.BLOOM for more information, check out Facebook (CherryBlossomFestival), Twitter (@CherryBlossFest), and Instagram (@CherryBlossFest).

The Festival has expanded its roster of sports programming, including the return of the Blossoms and Baseball game with the Washington Nationals, a Blossom Night with DC United, and a new partnership with the Washington Wizards.

Cherry Blossom Festival 2020 signature events include:

• Friday, March 20: Pink Tie Party fundraiser presented by ANA at the Ronald Reagan Building and International Trade Center (early-bird tickets available now)

• Saturday, March 21: Opening Ceremony at the Warner Theatre

• Saturday, March 28: Blossom Kite Festival presented by Otsuka on the Washington Monument grounds

• â presented by Events DC ( Saturday, April 4: National Cherry Blossom Festival Paradepresented by Events DC ( grandstand tickets on sale now

• Saturday, April 13: Petalpalooza at Capitol Riverfront presented by CHASE

• Dates TBD: Tidal Basin Welcome Area and ANA Performance Stage

Festival Partners 2020 Premier Events include:

• Saturday, March 21: SAAM Cherry Blossom Celebration produced by Smithsonian American Art Museum

• Saturday, April 4: Sakura Matsuri Japanese Street Festival, produced by the Japan-America Society of Washington DC

• Sunday, April 5: Anacostia River Festival produced by the 11 th Street Bridge Park

