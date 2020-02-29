39th Annual Alexandria St. Patrick’s Day Parade and Fun Dog Show – March 7th

February 29, 2020

WHAT: 39th Annual Alexandria St. Patrick’s Day Parade and Fun Dog Show

Visitors and residents are invited to don their green and line King Street in Old Town Alexandria, VA to kick off the region’s St. Patrick’s Day celebrations at the 39th Annual Alexandria St. Patrick’s Day Parade, presented by the Ballyshaners, a nonprofit organization that aims to promote and preserve Irish heritage. More than 2,000 participants will march in this year’s parade, including the Notre Dame Alumni Band, dog rescue groups, pipe and drum bands, historical re-enactors, Shriners and Kena cars, and Irish dancers. Parade-goers come early at 10:30 a.m. for the Fun Dog Show on Market Square, which benefits the Animal Welfare League of Alexandria. More than 30 costumed dogs will compete in a range of categories, including Best Human/Canine Look-Alike, Most Talented and Most St. Paddy’s Spirit. The dogs will then kick off the parade at 12:15 p.m.

TIME:

Fun Dog Show – 10:30 am – 12 pm

Parade – 12:30 pm – 2 pm

WHERE: Parade starts at King and Alfred Streets and ends at Lee and Cameron Streets; the Fun Dog Show is on Market Square in front of City Hall at 301 King Street, Alexandria, VA

WEBSITE: www.ballyshaners.org

