December Alexandria Calendar

1st-3rd, 8th – 10th, 15th – 17th

Del Ray Artisans’ 22nd Annual Holiday Market

Fridays: 6-9 p.m.

Saturdays & Sundays: 11 a.m.-6 p.m.

Admission: Free to browse

Del Ray Artisans

2704 Mount Vernon Avenue

703-838-4827

http://www.delrayartisans.org

Del Ray Artisans’ Annual Holiday Market offers unique handmade fine arts and crafts from local artists, including pottery/ceramics, photography, jewelry, fiber, paper crafts and glass. Artists donate a percentage of their sales back to Del Ray Artisans to help support future exhibits and programs. Different artists will be featured each weekend!

Through 16th

The Little Theatre of Alexandria’s “A Christmas Carol”

Various times

Admission: $17

The Little Theatre of Alexandria

600 Wolfe Street

703-683-0496

http://www.thelittletheatre.com

The Little Theatre of Alexandria rings in the holiday season with a return of the classic by Charles Dickens. Ebenezer Scrooge, a miserly Victorian humbug, travels with ghostly guides through Christmas past, present, and future to find the true meaning of the holidays. Complete with special effects, Victorian carols, and Tiny Tim, “A Christmas Carol” is a must for the entire family.

1st & 2nd, 8th & 9th, 17th

Mount Vernon by Candlelight

5-8 p.m.

Admission: $24 for adults; $16 for youth

George Washington’s Mount Vernon Estate

3200 Mount Vernon Highway

703-780-2000

www.mountvernon.org/candlelight

This holiday season, experience Mount Vernon in the soft glow of candlelight! Come join the estate for candlelit character-guided tours of the first and second floors of the mansion, 18th-century dancing and fireside caroling. Guests will hear about the Washingtons’ holiday cooking and see a reproduction of Martha’s Great Cake. Visit the Slave Quarters, the Blacksmith Shop, and the Greenhouse and participate in 18th-century dancing. Aladdin the Christmas camel will also be on site.

Through the 24th

“Christmas at the Old Bull & Bush” at MetroStage

Various times

Admission: $60

MetroStage

1201 N. Royal Street

703-548-9044

http://www.metrostage.org

Christmas 1912. The Old Bull and Bush Public House, Hampstead, London, is alive with British music hall songs and Christmas carols. Come and enjoy a pint or two, eat mince pies and sausage rolls, laugh at corny jokes and funny sketches, toe-tap to tuneful melodies and join in the sing-a-longs. The show was a staple at the Old Vat Room at Arena Stage for years, and this season MetroStage welcomes Florrie Forde, the most famous music hall star of the era, and her troupe of British performers as we celebrate the holidays with family and friends.

2nd

47th Annual Campagna Center Scottish Christmas Walk Weekend & Parade

Admission: Free for parade and Heather and Green sales

Throughout Old Town Alexandria

703-549-0111

http://www.campagnacenter.org/scottishwalkweekend

Don’t miss Old Town Alexandria’s most spectacular holiday weekend! In 1749, the City of Alexandria was officially established by three Scottish merchants and named after its original founder, John Alexander, also of Scottish descent. Today, the city continues celebrating its heritage with a weekend of festivities. The Campagna Center’s iconic Scottish Christmas Walk Parade takes place on Saturday, December 2, at 11 a.m., when dozens of Scottish clans dressed in colorful tartans parade through the streets of Old Town, joined by pipe and drum bands from around the region, as well as terriers and hounds.

18th Annual Alexandria Holiday Boat Parade of Lights

Parade begins at 5:30 p.m.; Festivities at the marina from 2 to 9 p.m.

Alexandria City Marina

0 Cameron Street

703-746-3301

Admission: Free

http://www.VisitAlexandriaVA.com/boatparade

2 to 6 p.m. – Torpedo Factory Art Center Holiday Festival

3 p.m. – Santa arrives at the marina by fireboat and walks into the Torpedo Factory

4 to 7 p.m. – Penny Post postcard pop-up; free old fashioned postcards to Santa and loved ones

5 to 7 p.m. – Fresh FM Street Team presents music, games and prizes on the dock

5:30 p.m. – Alexandria Holiday Boat Parade of Lights

6 to 9 p.m. – Torpedo Factory Art Center open late

Scottish Walk Parade Open House at The Apothecary

11 a.m.-4 p.m.

Admission: Free

Stabler-Leadbeater Apothecary Museum

105 S. Fairfax St.

703-746-3852

alexandriava.gov/apothecary

Tour the historic Stabler-Leadbeater Apothecary Museum and learn about this family run business and the products they sold to the residents of Alexandria between 1792 and 1933. Don’t miss the Apothecary’s museum shop, which is filled with fun, creative, and unique holiday gifts for everyone on your list!

Scottish Walk Parade Open House at Carlyle House

12-4 p.m.

Admission: Free ($1 suggested donation)

Carlyle House

121 N. Fairfax Street

703-549-2997

http://www.carlylehouse.org

Step back in time to see Carlyle House decorated for the holidays in the style of the 18th century. John Carlyle, one of Alexandria’s town founders, was a British merchant of Scottish descent. Come into the museum to warm up after the Scottish Walk Parade and learn more about 18th century Alexandria! The Soldier’s Christmas program will feature re-enactors from the First Virginia Regiment and visitors will learn about colonial life in Alexandria during the holidays at the time of the American Revolution. On the front lawn, take part in festive activities including live music, demonstrations of military drill, fife and drum, gaming, and cooking.

Alexandria Archaeology Ornament Decorating Workshop

1-4 p.m.

Admission: Free; no pre-registration required

Alexandria Archaeology Museum

Torpedo Factory Art Center

105 N. Union Street #327

703-746-4399

http://www.alexandriaarchaeology.org

Decorate take-home paper ornaments using shapes, colors, and patterns from the City’s finest 18th and 19th-century excavated artifacts. It’s fun, it’s free, and it’s for the entire family. No registration required.

Holiday on the Avenue in Del Ray

6 p.m.

Admission: Free

Pat Miller Neighborhood Square

Mount Vernon Avenue and E. Oxford Ave.

703-683-2570

http://www.visitdelray.com

Kick off the holidays with a visit to Del Ray for the annual holiday tree lighting, featuring a special appearance by Santa Claus who will lead carols and sit for photos with children. Continue the celebration and start your holiday shopping with a stroll down Mount Vernon Avenue, which will be illuminated by thousands of luminarias. Pick your favorite in the neighborhood business association’s annual Christmas tree decorating contest.

9th

Alexandria Black History Museum’s How to Celebrate Kwanzaa Workshop

11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Admission: $2

Alexandria Black History Museum

902 Wythe St.

703-746-4356

alexandriava.gov/blackhistory

Have you ever wanted to celebrate Kwanzaa, but are not sure how to begin? Join the staff of the Alexandria Black History Museum and Marilyn Patterson, CEO of Joyous Events, for an informative morning that includes the history of Kwanzaa, and hints on easy to make crafts, games, gifts, recipes and holiday decorating.

Civil War Christmas in Camp

12-4 p.m.

Admission: $2 suggested donation per person; $5 per family

Fort Ward Museum & Historic Site

4301 W. Braddock Road

703-746-4848

http://www.alexandriava.gov/fortward

Get in the holiday spirit and learn how Christmas was observed during the Civil War. This popular family-oriented event features a patriotic Civil War Santa Claus, reenactors in winter camp settings, period decorations, fort tours, and kids’ activities. No registration required.

Historic Alexandria Candlelight Tours

4-9 p.m.

Admission: $25 adults; $20 seniors (65 years and older) and active military; $5 children (ages 6-17)

703-746-4242

shop.alexandriava.gov

Travel through centuries of local history as you learn more about Alexandria during the holiday season at Carlyle House, Gadsby’s Tavern Museum and the Lee-Fendall House. Enjoy each site by candlelight, smell seasonal greenery, sip on drinks and taste period inspired food. Seasonal libations will be available for purchase. This year Lloyd House joins the tour, hosting members of Beth El Hebrew Congregation, the oldest Jewish congregation in Northern Virginia, as they share the traditions of Hanukkah.

Del Ray Candy Cane Bar Crawl

4 p.m.

Admission: Free

Throughout Mount Vernon Avenue

703-683-2570

http://www.visitdelray.com

Take a break from the bustle of holiday preparations and enjoy specialty cocktails, beer, and food specials at select Del Ray restaurants during a neighborhood bar crawl to benefit local nonprofits.

10th

Apothecary Museum Geek Tour Series

12-1 p.m.

Admission: $15

Stabler-Leadbeater Apothecary Museum

105 S. Fairfax St.

703-746-3852

alexandriava.gov/apothecary

Experience the magic of the holiday season by touring the Apothecary Museum the way Harry Potter would! The one hour potions themed tour will explore the real medicinal plants used as potions ingredients in J.K. Rowling’s wizarding world. You’ll even make your own potion! Adults and children ages 8 and older welcome.

Colonial Handbell Ringers Concert

2 & 4 p.m.

Admission: Free

201 S. Washington Street

703-746-4994

http://www.colonialringers.com

The Colonial English Handbell Ringers perform clad in colonial attire, bringing a 5-octave set of nearly 80 handbells from the world-famous Whitechapel foundry in London. The ringers will perform children’s classics, timeless holiday tunes, and original show-stoppers. Audience participation in the sing-a-long encouraged.

15th & 16th

Christmas Illuminations at Mount Vernon

5:30-9 p.m.

Admission: $34 adult/$24 youth with mansion tour; $30 adult/$20 youth without mansion tour

George Washington’s Mount Vernon Estate

3200 Mount Vernon Highway

703-780-2000

http://www.mountvernon.org/illuminations

Join Mount Vernon for an evening of family-friendly fun and fireworks choreographed to holiday music, with fireworks beginning around 9 p.m. Take a stroll through the estate while being serenaded by local choirs, visit with re-enactors from the First Virginia Regiment, and learn 18th-century dance moves from costumed guides in the Greenhouse. George and Martha Washington will also be on site to greet Mount Vernon’s holiday guests. Watch as colonial artisans demonstrate the 18th-century process of creating chocolate. Keep toasty by warming up by a bonfire, visiting the blacksmith shop, or enjoying some hot chocolate or cider. Additional food will be available for purchase. Still haven’t found the perfect holiday gift? Take some time to complete any last-minute gift needs at the Shops at Mount Vernon, open late during Christmas Illuminations.

31st

First Night Alexandria

2 p.m. to midnight

Admission: $20 November 1-December 10; $30 December 11-31

http://www.firstnightalexandria.org

This annual New Year’s Eve bash takes over Old Town Alexandria with more than 150 performances at 23 indoor venues, with live music, dancing, children’s face painting and games. The afternoon’s Ninth Annual Fun Hunt is accompanied by all-new activities for families and pets. There’s a venue at the Mount Vernon Recreation Center in Del Ray filled with fun activities for children 10 and younger. There is dancing in the street at the east end of King Street beginning at 10 p.m. First Night’s fireworks finale returns with a spectacular display over the Potomac River at midnight.

Find more holiday events at http://www.visitalexandriava.com/holidays