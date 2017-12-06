December National Harbor Calendar

Ongoing In the Harbor
Saturdays through December 23rd
1 – 2 pm – Live Holiday Entertainment on the Plaza
1 – 3 pm – Street Performers throughout the Harbor
2 – 4 pm – Santa at the Carousel & Capitol Wheel
Holiday Movies on the Big Screen
On the Plaza
2 – 4 pm
2nd – How the Grinch Stole Christmas
9th – Elf
16th – A Christmas Story
23rd – Tis the Season to be Smurfy
Christmas On The Potomac
Gaylord National Resort
Everything happens within the confines of the Resort making this a great one stop adventure. Below are some highlights of what is taking place. For detailed information log on to ChristmasOnThePotomac.com.
ICE! – Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer – Open Daily through January 1st
JOY – A Holiday Spectacular – Live Entertainment Every night except Wednesday
6:30, 7:30 & 8:30
Tree Lighting and Laser Light Show – Following JOY.
Rudolph’s Holly Jolly Breakfast Experience-Pienza in the Atrium
Christmas Village – Ice skating, Cookies with Mrs. Claus, Carousel & Train Rides, Build-A Bear Workshop, Gift Shop and more!
