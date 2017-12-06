December National Harbor Calendar

by

Ongoing In the Harbor

Saturdays through December 23rd

1 – 2 pm – Live Holiday Entertainment on the Plaza

1 – 3 pm – Street Performers throughout the Harbor

2 – 4 pm – Santa at the Carousel & Capitol Wheel

Holiday Movies on the Big Screen

On the Plaza

2 – 4 pm

2nd – How the Grinch Stole Christmas

9th – Elf

16th – A Christmas Story

23rd – Tis the Season to be Smurfy

Christmas On The Potomac

Gaylord National Resort

Everything happens within the confines of the Resort making this a great one stop adventure. Below are some highlights of what is taking place. For detailed information log on to ChristmasOnThePotomac.com.

ICE! – Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer – Open Daily through January 1st

JOY – A Holiday Spectacular – Live Entertainment Every night except Wednesday

6:30, 7:30 & 8:30

Tree Lighting and Laser Light Show – Following JOY.

Rudolph’s Holly Jolly Breakfast Experience-Pienza in the Atrium

Christmas Village – Ice skating, Cookies with Mrs. Claus, Carousel & Train Rides, Build-A Bear Workshop, Gift Shop and more!