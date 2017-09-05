MY SKIN Liquid Treatment

MY SKIN Liquid Treatment

 

 

 

MY SKIN’s incredible liquid solution removes and dramatically reduces the appearance of ingrown hairs, razor bumps, burns, red bumps and inflammation from shaving, waxing, laser, electrolysis, threading and tweezing. MY SKIN Liquid Treatment can be used for men’s face, neck, head and chest and for women’s bikini lines, legs and underarms.

 

Ingredients:

Isopropyl alcohol, hamamelis, organic tea tree oil, white willow bark, black willow bark, aloe vera, vitamin E, salicylic acid, glycerin, natural fragrance.

 

About MY SKIN:

MY SKIN is formulated by leading industry professionals with over 30 years of experience in all phases of Barbering, Cosmetology, Dermatology and skin care for motion pictures, television, video shoots, runway and camera readiness for film. MY SKIN is the #1 recommended choice of today’s leading dermatologists, barbers and estheticians.

 

MY SKIN Liquid Treatment retails for $9.99/2oz, $18.99/4oz, $29.99/8oz available online via www.gomyskin.com.

