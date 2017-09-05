National Harbor September Calendar

by

The Plaza is a Busy Place!

FREE FITNESS CLASSES

On the Plaza

Through October

Participate in a free fitness classes on the Plaza brought to you by No Excuse Workout. All classes run from 7-8 pm except Saturday morning yoga that runs from 10-11 am.

Mondays – CardioHIT

Tuesdays – Kickboxing

Wednesdays – Zumba

Saturdays – Yoga

(Please refer to National Harbor’s Facebook page for any weather related cancellations.)

MOVIES ON THE POTOMAC

On the Big Screen

The Plaza

Nothing says summer like an evening under the stars—and there’s no better way to enjoy the season than a date night at National Harbor. Join us on the Plaza every Thursday night – Date Night Style – and Sundays – Family Night Style!

Please note that movies will begin at 6 pm on Sundays and 7 pm on Thursdays and will be shown once, so end times may vary with each movie. Double Features start at 4 pm. A schedule of movies to be shown can be viewed below.

Date Night Screenings:

7th – Footloose

14th – Sleepless in Seattle

21st – Back to the Future

28th – Beauty and the Beast (2017)

Family Night Screenings:

3rd – DOUBLE FEATURE: Cinderella (1997) & Cinderella (1950)

10th – The Little Mermaid

17th – Mulan

24th – Beauty and the Beast (1991)

SUMMER FRIDAYS ARE A BIG HIT!

Through the 29th

4 pm- 8 pm

Start your weekend right with Summer Fridays at National Harbor! Play Corn hole, Connect Four, Giant Jenga, hula hoop, hopscotch, and more with family and friends. Enjoy performances by Bobby McKey’s, giveaways, and listen to the DJ spin your favorite summer jams. And of course, joining us means you get front row seats to the best sunset view in the DMV. Get your cameras ready and your flip flops on!

SUNSET CONCERT SERIES

Saturdays

Through the 23rd

7 pm

World-class performances by bands from the nation’s Armed Forces at National Harbor will stir the hearts and souls of civilians and military personnel alike, while their tuneful stylings in a variety of genres please music lovers of all ages. Don’t miss these FREE shows on the Plaza stage.

2nd – Navy Cruisers

9th – Navy Sea Chanters

16th – Air Force Concert Band & Singing Sergeants

23rd – Army Blues

*Please note that times/dates may be changed or cancelled due to weather. Updates will be made via social media, so please make sure to follow the Harbor on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for the latest updates!

MILLER FARMS MARKET

American Way

Saturdays and Sundays

Through October

10am-5pm

Miller Farms Farmer’s Market returns to National Harbor with their wide array of fresh fruits and vegetables, baked goods, beautiful flowers and plants, and much more. Located on American Way by the fountain. Miller Farms is a 267-acre farm in Clinton, MD that has been family owned and operated since 1840.

23rd

Carabana JerkFest

Waterfront East Pier

12 Noon – 9 pm

Party on the Pier – “Celebrating Caribbean Culture”. Music by Lion Vibes Sound with special guest Image Band. For complete information check out CarabanaJerkFest.com.

30th





Das Best Oktober Fest

The Plateau

12 Noon – 6 pm

All you care to taste International, Domestic and Local beers, Wines and Schnapps. Traditional German food and music along with several beer games and contests! All events are under cover – don’t let bad weather keep you away! For ticket information check out DasBestOktoberfest.com.