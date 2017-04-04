by

Product of the Month

Mad Hippie Vitamin C Serum

Formulated with Vitamin C ,konja root, ferulic and hyaluronic acid, and 4 other actives, this antioxidant blend is purported to:

“Brighten, Tighten and Smooth Skin While Reducing Effects of Photoaging!”

By leaving out harmful chemicals, parabens, synthetic color and fragrance, Mad Hippie is said to help skin achieve true harmony.

Does it do what they say? We used the serum in conjunction with a moisturizer from another vendor for 6 weeks or so. It had some positive affects on older (63 year old) skin in that it did appear to tight and smooth the skin. As for reducing effects of photoaging, it was hard to tell. The user is an old sun worshiper and freckled naturally.

Recommendation: It most likely would work more effectively in conjunction with other Mad Hippie products since they are all created to work with each other. Just the name alone would be enough for some of us to pick it up!

Price: $33.99

Availability: Select Whole Foods Markets and at madhippie.com.

About Mad Hippie: The offer an extensive range of natural, safe skin care products geared to protect the skin from the harmful effects of environmental factors. Their goal is to create safe, effective products on the market utilizing scientifically advanced actives coupled with Mother Nature’s finest antioxidants. All Mad Hippie products are made in the USA and are never tested on animals and are packaged in BPA-Free, recycled and fully recyclable bottles.