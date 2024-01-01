I Resolve To… (The Pet Edition)

New Year’s resolutions aren’t just for us. Why not make some on behalf of your furry feline(s) and/or your canine kid(s)? Here are a few suggestions to consider:

SPAY OR NEUTER YOUR PET

There are many, many reasons to neuter your cat(s) and/or dog(s). The choice to spay or neuter your pet is one of the most important decisions you can make affecting their long-term health. The reduced lifespan of unaltered pets can be attributed to an increased urge to roam, which can expose them to fights with other animals, resulting in injuries and infections, trauma or death from being hit by vehicles, and other accidents.

Contributing to the longer lifespan of altered pets is their reduced risk of certain types of cancers. Unspayed female cats and dogs have a greater chance of developing pyometra (a potentially fatal uterine infection) and uterine, mammary gland, and other cancers of the reproductive system. Neutering male pets eliminates their risk of testicular cancer and eliminates the possibility of developing benign prostatic hyperplasia, which can affect the ability to defecate.

MAKE THE OUTSIDE A BETTER PLACE FOR COMMUNITY CATS

If you care for community cats (formerly known as “feral cats”), make the outdoors a better place for them by practicing Trap-Neuter-Return (TNR). Community cats should be altered through TNR at any age after the age of 6 weeks, although some states may require waiting until the kittens are at least 8 weeks old. TNR is the only effective and humane approach to community cats. It involves humanely trapping the cats, taking them to a veterinarian to be vaccinated, neutered, and ear tipped (while under anesthesia, the tip of the cat’s left ear is removed to easily indicate that they have been neutered or spayed and/or they are tattooed on their abdomen), and then returning them to their outdoor home. Ending the cats’ breeding cycles allows them to live out their natural lives without having to worry about the constant stress of pregnancies and mating. A bonus – TNR doesn’t cause colonies to disappear overnight; instead, cats live out their natural lifespans and the colonies slowly decline in population over a period of time.

ADOPT, DON’T SHOP!

This buzz phrase has gotten a bad rap lately, as there are many reputable breeders that treat their animals very well and guarantee the health and, to a certain extent, temperament of the puppy or kitten you are purchasing. The problem largely lies with the fact that most of the puppies sold in pet stores come directly from puppy mills. Purchasing animals from a pet store means not only supporting the puppy mill industry but also taking a home away from one of the 4 to 5 million shelter animals killed each year. Because of the inbreeding and filthy conditions found in puppy mills, they often produce animals with serious health problems which end up causing their owners significant vet bills. Additionally, pet stores generally do not socialize their animals. The puppies may consequently develop behavioral problems which do not make them ideal pets. So, if you heart is set on a pure-breed dog, consider adopting from a breed specific rescue organization before visiting a breeder. There are rescue organizations for so many breeds. And, while we’re on the subject…

VOLUNTEER AT A SHELTER OR WITH A RESCUE ORGANIZATION

Shelters and rescue organizations always need volunteers! If you are compassionate, an animal lover, and have some time on your hands, please do consider it. It’s a win-win for all concerned. If you don’t have time but still want to help, consider a cash donation or a donation of items. Most shelters are happy to tell you what they could use and there is always, always a need. Most organizations operate on a shoestring budget and can only exist through the generosity of their donors.

MAKE WELLNESS A PRIORITY

Just like humans with their necessary yearly physicals, it’s important that pets visit their veterinarians annually – at least for a wellness check. Don’t wait until your pet needs to go to the vet; make wellness a priority. A wellness examination is a routine medical examination of a cat or dog who appears healthy, as opposed to an examination of a cat or dog who is ill. A wellness examination may also be called a “check-up” or a “physical examination.” The focus of the examination is to make sure your pet is as healthy as possible, and that they stay that way. And don’t forget about your pet’s basic needs – nail clipping, bathing (optional for cats!), grooming, ear cleaning, and dental hygiene.

HAVE FUN!

Lastly, don’t forget to exercise with your dog and, yes, with your cat! While it’s easier to walk, hike, run, play fetch with, toss a frisbee to and generally exercise your dog, cats need exercise, too. Pet parents are often stumped when it comes to ways to exercise their cat(s). Playing with a laser pointer is a great way to give your cat exercise. Be sure to end the play session with a toy that your cat can actually catch, as too much laser play could end in frustration. Feather toys are another great exercise tool, as most cats, even older ones, get excited by hunting. An added bonus with regard to cat toys – most cats seem satisfied with items that can easily be found around the house and cost nothing: paper towel and toilet paper rolls, paper bags (be sure to snip or cut the handles off, and, the all-time favorite, the box.

Wishing you and your furry friends all good things in this new year!

About the Author: Jaime Stephens lives with her husband, John, and feline family in the west end of Alexandria.

Share this: Email

