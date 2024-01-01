Pets of the Month- January 2024

By Erin Shackleford

Nelson is a male, 9-year-old buff tabby cat with an expressive face and green eyes. He can initially come across as a little standoffish with a bit of a “catitude.” But Nelson has made outstanding progress with his Grinch-like behavior. In December, Nelson was voted as our cat “EmPAWlee of the Month” for “officially stealing Christmas, but then returning it” like his doppelgänger the Grinch. We’re convinced his Grinchy heart has grown at least three sizes! Now, Nelson will welcome visitors with some enthusiastic yowls for attention and chin scratches. Nelson is a very smart kitty who loves to play with puzzle toys and watch “cat TV.” We do think Nelson will thrive in a home as the only pet – one where he doesn’t have to share any roast beast feasts! Photo courtesy of DeSilva Studios.

Selene is an 8-month old female cat who is searching for a loving, understanding home. Selene has had a bit of a tough start to life. Her cloudy eyes tell us that she was previously affected by feline herpes virus and didn’t receive medical intervention in time. However, her eyes cause her no pain and she can still see. Selene is a beautiful kitty with a soft, muted gray and white coat. She’s extremely calm, sweet and affectionate. Selene loves to entertain visitors and likes when people stop by for head rubs. Selene has been with us a bit longer than is normal for adoptable kitties due to her eyes, but also because she’s FIV+. However, that shouldn’t scare off any possible adopters. FIV+ kitties can live long, full, happy and healthy lives. We are looking for a special adopter who is willing to see Selene’s beauty both in appearance and purrsonality! Photo courtesy of Lucia Smith Art.

Bella is a 9-year-old female dog who is looking for a home. She has some of the best “rabbit ears” we’ve ever seen and loves to pose for pictures with her signature head tilt. Bella is also known for stopping, dropping, and rolling at a moment’s notice. Seize the day right?! Bella radiates sunshine and a happy curiosity for the world around her. Bella absolutely adores people and will probably bond strongly with her family. Almost as much as she adores people, Bella loves her food and snacks! She is a quick learner of new tricks. She is a sweet, social and snuggly senior who only wants love in her golden years! Thanks to a generous donor, her adoption fee has been sponsored. Photo courtesy of Artful Paws Photography.

