Gifting Pets for the Holidays: Yea or Nay?

By Lisa Velenovsky Hayashi

It’s the holiday season, and everyone is searching for that perfect gift! And what could be more perfect than a snuggly puppy for a child or a feline animal companion for a lonely parent?

It does make for a heartwarming picture — but is it a good idea? Experts are divided, and it turns out the answer is not a simple “yes” or “no.”

Many animal rescues, shelters and advocacy groups such as PETA believe strongly that it’s a bad idea to gift a pet. This is based on legitimate concerns about the animal’s welfare, such as whether the recipient wants a pet, is ready for the responsibility of caring for a pet, can afford the financial commitment that comes with a pet, and even if a recipient will love a gifted pet as much as one they chose themselves.

Gifting a pet to a child brings its own special challenges. “Pets require a lot of responsibility. It’s not feasible to think that children can take care of a puppy or kitten – they will need adult supervision at all times,” Stacey DiNuzzo, the communications director at Pasado’s Safe Haven, told People Magazine about why families shouldn’t rush to give pets as gifts. This is true for any pet gifted to a child.

There are anecdotal stories of shelters being flooded with unwanted gifted pets as they are abandoned by their new owners. DiNuzzo lists her rescue among those that receive surrendered animal’s post-holidays, after the recipient’s initial enthusiasm for their new animal has waned. However, no numbers or statistics were provided.

There appears to be little hard data to determine how widespread the problem may be.

At the same time, other animal advocates point to research that suggests that the gifting of pets is not in and of itself detrimental to the pets.

The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (the ASPCA) conducted research in 2013 to learn more about the outcomes of gifting pets. According to the results at the time, “96% of the people who received pets as gifts thought it either increased or had no impact on their love or attachment to that pet. The vast majority of these pets are still in the home (86%). The survey also revealed no difference in attachment based on the gift being a surprise or known in advance.”

“These results supported the findings of earlier studies that gifted pets were less likely to be given up by an individual than pets the individual chose for themselves.”

While these studies provide some hard data, the truth likely lies somewhere in the middle.

One thing all animal advocates can agree on is that bringing a pet into a home is a long-term and serious commitment, and if there is no desire to honor that commitment, a person should not get or receive a pet. There are common-sense guidelines to follow if you’re considering gifting an animal that will benefit both the gifted animal and the recipient and make it less likely the animal will ever end up in a shelter.

The ASPCA recommends the following guidelines:

Gift pets only to people who have expressed a sustained interest in owning one. Be certain recipients are able to care for a pet responsibly: physically, emotionally and financially. Gift pets from animal shelters, rescue organizations, friends, family or responsible breeders—not from places where the source of the animal is unknown or suspect. If the recipient is younger than 12, parents should be fully prepared and committed to assume all care for the animal. If the gift is a surprise, the gift-giver should know and consider the recipient’s lifestyle and schedule to ensure that they have the time and means to be a responsible owner, including necessary time and tools to ensure a smooth and safe transition into the home. This is especially important during the holidays and other busy times.

Other important information to know before gifting a pet:

Is there room for pet? For instance, a Great Dane in a studio apartment might be a stretch. Are pets allowed where they live? Many apartments, condos and retirement communities have number, weight, size and even breed restrictions. They may also require a pet deposit or monthly fee that the recipient is not prepared for. Do they have other pets? An only or senior pet especially may not be able or willing to accept another animal in the household, which could result in stress, unwanted behaviors and even could jeopardize the health and safety of the pets and their person. Does anyone have pet-related allergies? Sometimes allergies are not evident until an animal is in the home. Does the gifter have a safe plan for the animal if the recipient doesn’t want it? While the animal is technically the responsibility of the recipient, the gifter also has responsibility for making sure the pet lands in a safe place — and not a high-kill shelter.

Gifters may want to consider an option that allows for both surprise and preparation: Presenting a picture or stuffed animal version of the pet or type of pet you’re gifting with a note about the details. This allows the recipient some control, including choosing their companion or saying “No” if they aren’t up for a pet at the time.

Making the new pet parent an integral part of the process can turn that picture-perfect gift into a picture-perfect ending!

About the Author: Lisa Velenovsky Hayashi is an Alexandria resident and a long-time volunteer with King Street Cats.

References

https://people.com/pets/giving-pet-as-holiday-gift/

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4494363/

https://faunalytics.org/pets-gifts-just-do-math/

https://crazyrichpets.com/pets-as-gifts/

Share this: Email

LinkedIn

Twitter

Facebook

