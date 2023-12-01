Pets of the Month- December

By Erin Shackleford

Adoptable Rango is a male, 5-year-old bearded dragon who is looking for a place to lounge permanently (if you don’t have a pink chaise lounge, he said that’s OK). Rango is docile and friendly. He also doesn’t mind being handled. You will often find him perched on a log in his enclosure curiously looking out, tilting his head back and forth, awaiting new visitors. With the proper equipment and food, bearded dragons are easy to care for! Bearded dragons are known for their “smiles,” which is actually a way for them to stay cool. Besides his beardie food, he likes to munch on leafy veggies and insects, like mealworms. Bearded dragons can make excellent, entertaining, easy-to-care-for pets. Their average lifespan is 8-10 years.

Simon is a male English Spot bunny who is as cute as he is curious. English Spot rabbits are known for being gentle, affectionate, and well-mannered. Simon embodies all of these characteristics! He loves to receive attention and be pet. Simon is also very curious and loves to explore and check out the world around him. Some of his favorite snacks include hay, apple sticks, and veggies. If you’re looking for a snuggly rabbit companion to love, Simon is your guy!

Leroy is a 8-year-old sweet senior gentleman who is looking for a retirement home. Leroy is very calm and easygoing with a loving, patient demeanor. His big brown eyes and frosty face are heart melting. Leroy has gotten along with other dogs, even small ones, here at the AWLA. Leroy walks a little slower, but he still enjoys a leisurely, short stroll. But above all, he LOVES a fluffy, cozy bed to snooze the day away in. Leroy very much prefers to stick close to the humans he loves. They say with age comes wisdom, and Leroy has plenty of that. He knows the cues for sit, down and paw. Leroy is really spectacular!

