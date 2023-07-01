Alexandria Events – July

This summer, enjoy an abundance of festivals, outdoor music, pub crawls and more in Alexandria, Virginia, located minutes from Washington, D.C., on the Potomac River and recognized by Travel + Leisure among the Best Places to Travel in 2023 and Best Cities in the U.S. 2022 and voted a Condé Nast Traveler Top 5 Best Small City in the U.S. 2022.

8th

USA/Alexandria Birthday Celebration

6 to 9:45 p.m. (Rain date: July 9, 2023)

Admission: Free

Oronoco Bay Park

100 Madison Street

alexandriava.gov

The City of Alexandria celebrates its 274th birthday and the USA’s 247th birthday on Saturday, July 8, with a performance by the Alexandria Symphony Orchestra and a grand finale fireworks display at 9:30 p.m. Enjoy the big birthday experience including cupcakes, local vendors and live music.

15th

10th Annual Old Town Pub Crawl

1:30 to 6 p.m.

Admission: Free

Various locations throughout Old Town

703-797-2739

portcitybrewing.com

The Port City Brewing Company team will be at local restaurants and bars near the Alexandria waterfront, stamping pub crawl passes (available at participating locations) and handing out swag from 1:30 to 6 p.m. If you complete your Pub Crawl Pass, you will get a limited-edition pint glass. Participating restaurants include Blackwall Hitch, Bugsy’s Pizza Restaurant & Sports Bar, Chadwicks, Daniel O’Connell’s, The Fish Market, Union Street Public House, Virtue Feed and Grain and Vola’s Dockside Grill and Hi-Tide Lounge.

20th

Art Night in Old Town

5 to 7:30 p.m.

Admission: Free

Various locations throughout Old Town

oldtownbusiness.org

On the third Thursday of each month, discover an art gallery and/or cultural arts organization offering an evening of fine art and studio crafts. Come to Old Town for an evening of art and stay for dinner at a nearby restaurants More information on participating art galleries and restaurants can be found at oldtownbusiness.org.

29th

Beats, Bites and Brews in Carlyle Square

11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Admission: Free

John Carlyle Square

300 John Carlyle Street

thecarlylecommunity.com

Head to John Carlyle Square for a full day of outdoor entertainment, featuring food, music, cold beverages, shopping and more. Local bands, food vendors, wineries and breweries, as well as other local small businesses will be on site. Tasting will be provided by the wineries and breweries, and you can purchase the tickets onsite from them directly. Admission is free, and this event is pet friendly and will occur rain or shine.

For more summer events and activities in Alexandria, see the listings below and head to VisitAlexandria.com/Summer.

Share this: Email

LinkedIn

Twitter

Facebook

