Publisher’s Notes – July 2023

By Bob Tagert

We welcome all to the second half of 2023 and our July issue. After 35 years and 6 months of producing the Old Town Crier, this will be our 427th issue. Sometimes I wonder how we continue to do it. Clearly it is our wonderful writers who come up with a new story every month and also to the relentless drive and character of Lani Gering who pulls it all together each month. We are also blessed to have a good relationship with photographers Chester Simpson, Rick Latoff, David Sites and Lee Moody who share their beautiful art form with us and who have graced our covers over the years.

This month the USA celebrates its 247th birthday. In holding with this celebratory mindset of Americana, we roll back time with this issue…Baseball, Hotdogs, Apple Pie and Chevrolet! I remember going with my dad and brother to see the Washington Senators play baseball at Griffith Stadium in Washington, D.C. Those were the days when the men wore shirts and ties and Fedoras. The dress is much different these days where team paraphernalia is the norm and a huge revenue source for franchises. This month we brought a little bit of the old magic back by attending a Bowie Baysox game (Road Trip article) and biting into a ball park hot dog. Being a local, I have a soft spot in my heart for the Orioles and it was good to see some of the talent they have coming up the ranks in the Baysox. I have to admit that I am a bigger fan of the Nationals these days and enjoy games at Nats Park but being at a small venue like Prince George’s Stadium in Bowie watching a game up close and personal without breaking the bank was refreshing.

In keeping with the theme, we celebrate the Hot Dog in our Dining Out column. I never knew its origins were so historical until I read this. Julie Reardon mentions some great places to find Apple Pie in her To the Blue Ridge column. We will also have our friend Barbara Sharp’s recipe for it on our site/blog this month!

The Chevrolet is on the cover! Who knew that the slogan for Chevy that debuted in 1974 would become so iconic. I am pictured here with Jack Sharp – the owner of our cover girl “Miss Red”. She is a real beauty in person.

While the nation is only 247 years old, Alexandria celebrates its 274th birthday this year. To help celebrate, come out to Oronoco Bay Park on July 8th for the festivities. Starting at 6 pm, there will be live music, local vendors and speeches followed with FREE cupcakes. The Grand Finale Fireworks accompanied with music by the Alexandria Symphony Orchestra takes place at 9:30 pm. If the weather isn’t cooperating, rain date is the 9th. This is a great way to spend an evening with family and friends.

The 4th is a good time to take a few minutes to think about what our forefathers went through to gain our independence. Captain John Paul Jones comes to mind. His tall ship Providence is now in her permanent homeport at the Senator John Warner Maritime Heritage Center on Waterfront Park at the foot of King Street. You can read more about the Center and what it has to offer in the Business Profile.

Wishing you all a very Happy 4th and I hope you find the time to experience a bit of “Baseball, Hot Dogs, Apple Pie and Chevrolet” yourselves.

