Oh Nooo, Not Another Tie!

By Steve Chaconas

This has been the subject matter of my June column for over 10 years and it still holds true. Dude, don’t get Dad another tie! He might wear it…only when you’re in town or when you mention it. He really dreads having to tie one on for you! It’s Father’s Day, put a bit of thought into gifts for the guy who was always thinking of you! Show Dad he’s legendary.

Nothing bugs dad if he’s using Thermacell’s E-series mosquito repeller. A 20 foot bug and scent free zone works up to 9 hours on a single charge. Lightweight Thermacell EL55 is portable, and ambient dimple lights set the mood for evening entertainment without taking up a lot of space. Audio and LED alerts for protection and battery life. Within 15 minutes, Thermacell casts a safe and EPA reviewed effective barrier repelling mosquitoes that may transmit Encephalitis, West Nile Virus, and Zika Virus. People and pet friendly. thermacell.com

If an American made Gerber knife or multi-tool isn’t enough, allow your imagination to custom design the perfect knife or multi-tool showing who dad really is. An extensive library of designs creates the perfect surprise Father’s Day gift! Gerber’s website allows colorful customization from the blade to the screws of original Gerbers for hunters, fishermen, or any outdoorsman. Founded in 1939 and based in Portland, Oregon, customized Gerber’s innovative knives and problem solving tools meet unique needs of specific activities with the most individualized gift. gerbergear.com

Don’t leave dad in the dark. Shedding light into his tackle box or under the hood, a reliable and durable working flashlight will come in handy. 5.11, known for supplying professionals with tactical gear, has the EDC PL 1AAA mini flashlight. This big light comes in a small package with a removable clip. Requiring only 1 AAA battery, the 5.11 EDC runs up to 4 hours while projecting 55 lumens. It’s tough too, a water resistant machined aerospace grade aluminum case shoots a beam up to 75 feet. 511tactical.com

For the man who always gave the shirt off his back, the iconic Filson Alaskan Guide Shirt is for the dad who boldly goes wherever the outdoors takes him. A breathable shirt, made from 8 oz cotton flannel is a classic from Filson, manufacturing dependable clothing for outdoor enthusiasts since 1897! Softness and warmth match up with his favorite tee shirt for cooler weather or with a base layer when it gets colder. The dense weave blocks chilly breezes. Pleated rear shoulders are roomy for working or recreating outdoors. Gusset expandable chest pockets can carry extra shells or a fly box. Preshrunk Filson’s Alaskan Guide shirt will become a legend for legendary dads. filson.com

If it’s good enough to be called guide wear, and made by Simms, dad will love it. Since 1980, Simms anglers have perfected innovative fishing clothing, utilizing cutting edge materials with on the water testing. Simms Guide Pants provide mobility on the boat, in the water, or on the trails to fishing holes. Reinforced belt loops on water shedding nylon spandex material keep pants in place. Hidden drawstring adds nonslip security. Quick draining mesh pockets, 2 front (1 zippered) and 2 back (1 zippered) as well as a zippered thigh pocket to stow small tackle packs, allow water to flow through for faster drying. A gusted crotch has drain holes too for faster draining. UPF 50+ completes the Simms Guide Pants. simmsfishing.com

Dad has a left foot and right foot. Shoes are anatomically constructed to fit each foot comfortably, why shouldn’t his socks. Icebreaker socks, with an anatomical toe box for a unique left and right fit, are blended with merino wool to be stretchy, breathable, and naturally odor-resistant. Blisters are avoided with a seamless and less bulky toe closure. Various applications for every outdoor activity, but super comfy for everyday wear. Built in Achilles, ankle, and instep supports keep Icebreaker socks in place. The cuff provides comfort where others leave a mark! icebreaker.com

Dad won’t be caught short in Eddie Bauer’s Men’s Guide Headpin shorts. Built for style and constructed for fishing, these lightweight shorts have FreeShade® UPF50 sun protection and StormRepel® DWR treatment keeping wet weather at bay. Stains and odor don’t stick either. Looking good with added stretch for flexibility and comfort, Headpin shorts are perfect for fishing in a boat or for wet wading. Pockets for storing small fly boxes with drains keep pockets in place. Belt or interior drawcord finishes a perfect fit in an above the knee short. eddiebauer.com

When packaging and clothing are made from recycled materials, it’s worth a look. Free Fly’s Men’s Elevate Hoodie has the look in a lightweight, quick-dry hoodie. 83% Recycled Poly and 6% Spandex provide strength and flexibility, Free Fly mixes 11% Tencel fibers to enhance natural comfort, strength, and moisture absorption while gentle to skin. A crossover hood attached securely at the neck with UPF 30+ protect from the sun in a breathable material. Raglan sleeves allow for movement, handy for fly casting. A unique sun cuff design covers the top of hands and leaves the palm and fingers available for fishing. Odor control HeiQ keeps dad fresh. Cool colors too! freeflyapparel.com

Remember, if you give it, dad will use it, wear it, or eat it…make a good choice so he won’t think of you when he’s in line returning it

Potomac River Bassing in JUNE

Water is the perfect bass fishing temperature. Whether winding small crankbaits or bladed jigs, low stretch Gamma Edge fluorocarbon snaps baits from grass to trigger strikes. Grass and wood are target areas.

Time to think about topwaters. Walking baits are perfect for sluggish post spawn bass and can be tied to 30 pound Gamma Torque braid. Poppers work too, but hollow frogs worked over thick grass on 50 pound Torque braid produces big fish.

As for other cover, pitching creature baits, tubes or jigs are also effective. Work outer edges at lower tides.

Author Capt. Steve Chaconas is a Potomac bass fishing guide & freelance writer. Potomac River reports: nationalbass.com. YouTube channel NationalBassGuide.

Share this: Email

LinkedIn

Twitter

Facebook

