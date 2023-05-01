The Legendary Sandcastle at Soggy is Back!

By Alexander Britell

The Caribbean’s most legendary beach bar hotel has a long-awaited reopening date. The Sandcastle at Soggy Dollar, the boutique beach hotel at the world-famous Soggy Dollar Bar on Jost Van Dyke in the British Virgin Islands, will begin welcoming back guests on May 15, the Soggy Dollar confirmed.

“We are very excited to be reopening Sandcastle at Soggy Dollar,” the property said in a statement.

For now, reservations will only be accepted six months in advance of arrival; all guests must be a minimum of 25 years old, the hotel said.

Since 1970, nestled on the pristine white sands of White Bay, Sandcastle Hotel, located at the world-famous Soggy Dollar is the ultimate Caribbean beach bar resort. With two beachfront cottages, two garden cottages, and two garden view rooms with exclusive beach access and onsite bar and restaurant privileges … it’s no wonder they have been voted number one by USA Today “10 Best” year after year.

It is a triumphant return for a beloved boutique hotel that has been shuttered since Hurricane Irma back in 2017.

Stay in White Bay … keep it shady … stay at Soggy! For more, visit soggydollar.com/hotel.

Getting There!

You can fly either into Tortola (Beef Island Airport) or St. Thomas. Getting to Soggy Dollar is easiest from Tortola, but airline fare variations and frequent flyer programs may make St. Thomas a more practical point-of-departure.

​From Tortola you will need to get to West End Tortola and you’ll take either the ferry or a chartered boat to Jost Van Dyke. To ensure catching the last ferry to Jost Van Dyke (6pm) you should arrive at Beef Island not later than 4pm. If this not possible, we will be glad to assist you in making arrangements for you to stay at a guest house on Tortola. Some logistics to factor in: from Beef Island Airport (Tortola) is a 45 minute cab ride which will bring you to West End.

​From St. Thomas to Jost Van Dyke you have several transportation choices. To ensure the greatest number of options it is recommended you arrive in St. Thomas no later than 3:30pm. The InterIsland Boat Services Ferry (340-776-6597) provides service to the British Virgin Islands from St. Thomas and St. John.

The Original Painkiller

Originated and perfected at the Soggy Dollar Bar in the 1970’s, this smooth, full-flavored rum cocktail has become the essence of Caribbean imbibing.

The correct concoction of premium dark rum, cream of coconut, pineapple and orange juice (proportions are secret), topped with fresh grated Grenadian nutmeg makes the swim (no dock) to the Soggy Dollar Bar worth the effort.

​Perhaps it’s the setting of White Bay, the thirst from the swim, the perfect blend, or just because of the tradition of the original Painkiller at the Soggy Dollar… whatever the reason, welcome, enjoy and stay shady my friends.

The Hideout Hotel

The return of the Sandcastle is actually part of a wider hotel renaissance in Jost Van Dyke, which also includes the spectacular new Hideout hotel, also on White Bay, that opened last year. That hotel has quickly become one of the hottest boutique resorts in the Caribbean, thanks in large part to its signature amenity: a plunge pool in every villa. thehideoutbvi.com

About the Author: We are happy to partner with Alexander Britell, Founder and Editor in Chief of the Miami, Florida based Caribbean Journal and his staff contributing to the OTC and our Caribbean Connection Section. Check out the popular online magazine/website at caribjournal.com for valuable information on all fabulous travel options and things of interest in the Caribbean.

