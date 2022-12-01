Alexandria Events – December 2022

2nd, 3rd, 9th, 10th, 18th

Mount Vernon by Candlelight

5:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Admission: Members: $26 for adults; $18 for youth; Non-members: $36 for adults; $28 for youth

George Washington’s Mount Vernon

3200 Mount Vernon Memorial Highway

703-780-2000

mountvernon.org/candlelight

Enjoy a candlelit guided tour and learn about holiday traditions in 18th-century Virginia and the build-up to the American Revolution as Alexandria celebrates the 250th anniversary of the year 1772.

2nd-4th, 9th-11th, 16th-18th

Del Ray Artisans’ Fine Art and Fine Craft Holiday Market

6 to 9 p.m. on Fridays and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays

Admission: Free

Del Ray Artisans

2704 Mount Vernon Avenue

703-838-4827

delrayartisans.org

The 27th Annual Holiday Market is open for the first 3 weekends in December, featuring different artists each weekend. The market offers unique handmade fine arts and fine crafts from local artists presenting a variety of mediums. The gallery is free, open to the public and accessible.

4th, 11th & 18th

Holiday Markets at Old Town North

10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Admission: Free

Montgomery Park

901 N Royal Street

oldtownnorth.org

Shop for local gifts while celebrating the Christmas season with dozens of vendors offering an array of baked goods and produce, specialty food items, seasonal decorations and fresh greenery and gifts.

4th & 16th

Specialty Tour: A Magical Apothecary

4th from 11 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.; 16th 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Admission: $15 per person, $12 for Office of Historic Alexandria members

Stabler-Leadbeater Apothecary Museum

105-107 S Fairfax Street

703-746-3852

shop.alexandriava.gov

Learn about the muggle botanical science that inspired the potions and herbology of Harry Potter’s wizarding world on a tour of this 19th-century apothecary, plus, make your own magical potion. This event is recommended for children ages 8 and up.

7th

Family Holiday Magic Show

7 to 8 p.m.

Admission: Free; reservations encouraged

The Lyceum

201 S Washington Street

703-746-4994

alexandriava.gov/lyceum

Enjoy the enchantment of the season with The Lyceum’s holiday magic show, performed by professional magicians who are members of Ring 50, the D.C.-area chapter of the International Brotherhood of Magicians. The family-friendly show will be geared toward children ages 5 to 12, but all are welcome. Attendees are encouraged to bring new, unwrapped toys to donate to the Fund for Alexandria’s Child Holiday Sharing Program, which benefits kids who might otherwise go without holiday gifts this year. Reservations are encouraged.

8th

Shops of Del Ray Holiday Sip & Shop

6 to 9 p.m.

Admission: Free to participate

Various locations throughout Del Ray.

visitdelray.com

Join the Shops of Del Ray for special extended shopping hours to shop sooner, shop local and enjoy special promotions and complimentary wine and refreshments.

9th & 10th

Colonial Holiday Nights

5 to 8 p.m.

Admission: $12 for adults; $4 for children ages 6 to 12

Carlyle House

121 N Fairfax Street

novaparks.com/parks/carlyle-house-historic-park

Experience the holiday season with Carlyle House, focused on how the Carlyle’s and their enslaved workers observed the holidays during the 18th century. Tour the first floor with timed entry on the hour and half hour. Space is limited and reservations are required. All participants including those under the age of 5 must be registered.

9th

Comfort and Joy: A Harmonizer Holiday

7:30 pm

Admission: Ticket prices run between $15 and $100

Rachel M. Schlesinger Hall

4915 E Campus Drive

harmonizers.org

Join the Harmonizers and their special guests as they celebrate the holiday season with old and new favorites in four-part harmony.

10th

How to Celebrate Kwanzaa Workshop

11 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Admission: $2, no registration required

Alexandria Black History Museum

902 Wythe Street

apps.alexandriava.gov

Head to the Alexandria Black History Museum for a workshop ahead of the celebration of Kwanzaa, December 26 to January 1, 2023. The event is suitable for beginners or those needing a refresher on how to celebrate Kwanzaa.

Holiday Happenings at the Lee-Fendell House Museum & Garden

Lee-Fendall House Museum & Garden

614 Oronoco Street

703-548-1789

leefendallhouse.org

3rd – January 8th

“The Golden Age of Toys” Exhibit

10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Admission: $7 for adults; $3 for children ages 5 to 17; free for children under 5

Enjoy a special holiday exhibit and venture into the golden age of toys from 1870 to 1920. Learn how toy production was perfected in this era and explore highlights from the Lee-Fendall collection. Exhibit is free with admission.

3rd, 10th & 17th

Candlelight Tours

5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Admission: $10 for adults, $5 for children (ages 5-17; advance reservations are required)

Celebrate the holiday season with evening candlelight tours of the Lee-Fendall House decked out in Victorian splendor with the antique toy exhibit on display. Tours are offered on the half-hour.

4th & 11th

Holiday Kiss Ball Workshop

12 to 2 p.m.

Admission: $25 per person; advance reservations are required

Craft your own boxwood kissing ball using fresh cuttings from the garden at Lee-Fendall House as you learn the history behind using greenery to decorate homes for the holidays. Please note that these workshops will be held outdoors so it is advisable to dress appropriately. Ticket includes all materials needed to make your own boxwood kissing ball.

10th

A Victorian Christmas

10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Admission: $10 for adults, $8 for children (ages 2-12), free for children under the age of 2

Experience the wonder of the season by visiting the Lee-Fendall House for a family-friendly Victorian Christmas. Enjoy traditional décor, music, seasonal crafts, a toy exhibit and more.

