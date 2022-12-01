By Bob Tagert

As I write the December Publishers Notes the outside temperature is 62 degrees and sunny. It looks like we may be in for a mild winter but I do have my fingers crossed for some snowflakes on Christmas. Only time will tell.

As we do every December, we bring our Road Trip “Home for the Holidays”. My hope is that you will take some time and read it and catch up with what is in our own backyard. This is really valuable information for you readers who live in our distribution area outside of Alexandria. Come visit. We are the center of “From the Bay to the Blue Ridge.”

For this Christmas season we are sharing a very poignant piece that delves into the history of a holiday favorite – Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer. This was an eye-opener for me and definitely worth the read. In keeping with the season, Lani Gering made the trip out to Mount Vernon to visit our old friend Aladdin – the Christmas Camel – for Personality Profile. This camel is quite a character and definitely has a unique personality. Visit him this holiday season.

This weather is perfect for spending the day at one of Virginia’s fine wineries. Some of the best advertise in the Old Town Crier. Visit them for some good wine and a good time. In Exploring Virginia Wines this month, Doug Fabbioli teaches us what it takes to be a wine judge. Grapevine was penned by our former columnist, Nancy Bauer, and she lets us know where to find some holiday fun and some good deals at the wineries this winter. Tim Long pontificates about the nuances of “Holiday Beer” in Let’s Get Crafty.

If Virginia wines and holiday beers don’t take the stress out of the Holidays, check out Ryan Unverzagt’s From the Trainer column. The Fitness Column gives you some good advice on getting a jump on walking off those holiday pounds.

Dining Out found the Gastronomes at the recently relocated – Michael’s Little Italy – from the 300 block of South Washington to King Street where it has been rebranded to Michael’s On King. What a great move for a soon to be Old Town favorite. Location, location, location. We also want to welcome Stephanie David of Cheers & Chews. Stephanie gives you a crash course on pulling together that holiday charcuterie board in Let’s Eat.

In Last Word, Miriam Kramer takes a look at Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing by Matthew Perry. Lenny Campello brings his review home for the holidays in his Gallery Beat column with a visit to the Torpedo Factory. In Open Space Lori Welch Brown is pulled between joy and sorrow and the effects of giving, healing and leaning in during the holidays – another great message not only for the holiday season, but everyday.

Wishing you all a very Merry Christmas and a Happy Holiday season! Looking out to embarking on our 35th year and serving you in 2023!

On a sad note in this season, we lost another Old Town original…Greg Davis. A larger than life, gentle guy that lost his battle with cancer. We knew Greg before we started the Old Town Crier in 1988. I first met him as a bartender at the Fish Market in the early 80’s. He moved up the street to Murphy’s where he was behind the bar daily for over 25 years. He will be missed.

