2022 Caribbean Journal Travelers’ Choice Awards
By Caribbean Journal Staff
They are the world’s foremost experts on Caribbean travel: Caribbean Journal readers. They travel to the Caribbean multiple times each year, scouring the region for the newest and the greatest, searching out hotels, beaches, restaurants and experiences.
And each year, they choose the best of the best: the winners of the Caribbean Journal Travelers’ Choice Awards.
“There’s no larger community in the world of frequent travelers to the Caribbean than our readers,” said Alexander Britell, editor and publisher of Caribbean Journal. “Congratulations to all of this year’s winners! You have earned the ultimate seal of approval from those who know Caribbean travel better than anyone, the platinum standard of Caribbean tourism excellence.”
This year’s Travelers’ Choice Awards honor champions in 24 different categories of travel, from hotels and resorts to honeymoons and weddings to rum bars, with more than 125,000 votes cast.
“Participation for this year’s Awards was higher than ever before,” said Guy Britton, managing editor and EVP of Caribbean Journal. “It’s a good omen for what should be a banner 2023 for the whole Caribbean.”
Publishers Note: We are happy to partner with Alexander Britell, Founder and Editor in Chief of the Miami, Florida based Caribbean Journal and his staff contributing to the OTC and our Caribbean Connection Section. Check out the popular online magazine/website at caribjournal.com for valuable information on all fabulous travel options and things of interest in the Caribbean.
Not sure how you want to layout the list of Bests
Best Luxury Resort in the Caribbean: Baoase Luxury Resort, Curacao
Best All-Inclusive Resort in the Caribbean: Lopesan Costa Bavaro, Dominican Republic
Best Family Resort in the Caribbean: The Verandah, Antigua
Best Adults-Only Resort in the Caribbean: The Fred, St Croix
Best Private Island Resort in the Caribbean: Palm Island, St Vincent and the Grenadines
Best Boutique Hotel in the Caribbean: Secret Bay, Dominica
Best Beach in the Caribbean: Valley Church Beach, Antigua
Best Cruise Line in the Caribbean: Celebrity Cruises
Best Small Cruise Line in the Caribbean: Regent Seven Seas
Best Cruise Port in the Caribbean: St Thomas, USVI
Best Caribbean Honeymoon Destination: Antigua and Barbuda
Best Caribbean Wedding Destination: US Virgin Islands
Best Caribbean Meetings Destination: The Bahamas
Best Restaurant in the Caribbean: Graycliff, The Bahamas
Best Caribbean Adventure Destination: Dominica
Best Caribbean Cultural Destination: Martinique
Best Caribbean Airline: Tradewind Aviation
Best Villa Rental Company: WIMCO St Barth Properties
Best Caribbean Villa Destination: St John
Best Caribbean Culinary Destination: Cayman Islands
Best Caribbean Hiking Destination: St Kitts
Best Caribbean Diving Destination: Cayman Islands
Best Rum Bar in the Caribbean: Rhum Room, St Barth
Best Caribbean Rum Distillery: Foursquare, Barbados
Best Caribbean Eco Tourism Destination: Statia
Best Beach Bar in the Caribbean: Roxxy Beach, St Maarten