2022 Caribbean Journal Travelers’ Choice Awards

By Caribbean Journal Staff

They are the world’s foremost experts on Caribbean travel: Caribbean Journal readers. They travel to the Caribbean multiple times each year, scouring the region for the newest and the greatest, searching out hotels, beaches, restaurants and experiences.

And each year, they choose the best of the best: the winners of the Caribbean Journal Travelers’ Choice Awards.

“There’s no larger community in the world of frequent travelers to the Caribbean than our readers,” said Alexander Britell, editor and publisher of Caribbean Journal. “Congratulations to all of this year’s winners! You have earned the ultimate seal of approval from those who know Caribbean travel better than anyone, the platinum standard of Caribbean tourism excellence.”

This year’s Travelers’ Choice Awards honor champions in 24 different categories of travel, from hotels and resorts to honeymoons and weddings to rum bars, with more than 125,000 votes cast.

“Participation for this year’s Awards was higher than ever before,” said Guy Britton, managing editor and EVP of Caribbean Journal. “It’s a good omen for what should be a banner 2023 for the whole Caribbean.”

Publishers Note: We are happy to partner with Alexander Britell, Founder and Editor in Chief of the Miami, Florida based Caribbean Journal and his staff contributing to the OTC and our Caribbean Connection Section. Check out the popular online magazine/website at caribjournal.com for valuable information on all fabulous travel options and things of interest in the Caribbean.

Best Luxury Resort in the Caribbean: Baoase Luxury Resort, Curacao

Best All-Inclusive Resort in the Caribbean: Lopesan Costa Bavaro, Dominican Republic

Best Family Resort in the Caribbean: The Verandah, Antigua

Best Adults-Only Resort in the Caribbean: The Fred, St Croix

Best Private Island Resort in the Caribbean: Palm Island, St Vincent and the Grenadines

Best Boutique Hotel in the Caribbean: Secret Bay, Dominica

Best Beach in the Caribbean: Valley Church Beach, Antigua

Best Cruise Line in the Caribbean: Celebrity Cruises

Best Small Cruise Line in the Caribbean: Regent Seven Seas

Best Cruise Port in the Caribbean: St Thomas, USVI

Best Caribbean Honeymoon Destination: Antigua and Barbuda

Best Caribbean Wedding Destination: US Virgin Islands

Best Caribbean Meetings Destination: The Bahamas

Best Restaurant in the Caribbean: Graycliff, The Bahamas

Best Caribbean Adventure Destination: Dominica

Best Caribbean Cultural Destination: Martinique

Best Caribbean Airline: Tradewind Aviation

Best Villa Rental Company: WIMCO St Barth Properties

Best Caribbean Villa Destination: St John

Best Caribbean Culinary Destination: Cayman Islands

Best Caribbean Hiking Destination: St Kitts

Best Caribbean Diving Destination: Cayman Islands

Best Rum Bar in the Caribbean: Rhum Room, St Barth

Best Caribbean Rum Distillery: Foursquare, Barbados

Best Caribbean Eco Tourism Destination: Statia

Best Beach Bar in the Caribbean: Roxxy Beach, St Maarten

