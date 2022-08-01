Celebrate the Dog Days of Summer With One of These Cool Canines

By Gina Hardter

Louie

If good things come to those who wait, then 11-year-old Louie deserves all the best! This American foxhound mix has the patience of a “Zen Master” and is ready to wait as long as it takes to find his perfect Best Friend. Louie’s hobbies include leisurely strolls with his nose to the ground, cuddling with his friends and the occasional bouts of zoomies. Louie is currently enjoying a stay with one of the AWLA’s amazing foster families, and his adoption fee has been paid by a generous donor, so schedule time to meet him by emailing Adopt@AlexandriaAnimals.org.

Serena

Serena is ready to sing her siren song, straight into your heart! At 9 years old, this sweet terrier mix is all about her human friends, and she loves to shower them with puppy kisses and wiggly snuggles. She’s also an energetic gal who loves to show off her excellent walking skills and sprint with her favorite toys around the yard. Serena’s adoption fees have already been paid by a generous donor, so learn more about meeting Serena by emailing Adopt@AlexandriaAnimals.org.

Chance

How does 4-year-old Chance stay cool during the dog days of summer? By showing off his “chillest” self, of course. This red and fawn terrier mix loves a good run around the yard, but when the weather’s hot, he’s just as happy to cuddle with his friends in the comfy A/C. Chance is recognizable by his trademark goofy grin and his wiggly.

