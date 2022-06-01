Summer Events Feature Outdoor Festivals, Historical Happenings and More
Main Events
17th & 18th
Portside in Old Town Summer Festival
6 to 9 p.m., Fri. – 1 to 9 p.m.
Admission: Free
Waterfront Park
1A Prince Street
Kick off summer with the return of the Portside in Old Town Summer Festival. This free festival features an array of live music, local craft beer from Port City Brewing Company and fun for the whole family on the Alexandria waterfront. New this year, the event merges with the 44th Annual Alexandria Jazz Fest on Friday evening to showcase jazz performances and readings by Alexandria poets. Saturday the festival continues with an eclectic musical lineup, local food, hands-on art and history activities and more. The Portside in Old Town Summer Festival is produced by Visit Alexandria in partnership with the City of Alexandria’s Office of the Arts, a division of the Department of Recreation, Parks and Cultural Activities.
10th – 12th
George Washington’s Mount Vernon Summerfest
6 to 9 p.m.
Admission: $48 for general public; $40 for members
George Washington’s Mount Vernon
3200 Mount Vernon Memorial Highway
703-780-2000
Experience Mount Vernon after hours and sample craft beer from breweries from throughout the region while enjoying live music. Your ticket includes a commemorative tasting cup and eight tasting tickets. Additional tastings are available to purchase on-site.
24th & 25th
Independence Fireworks at George Washington’s Mount Vernon
6 to 9:30 p.m.
Admission with mansion tour: $50 for general public; $40 for member; $38 for youth; $28 for youth member
Admission without mansion tour: $45 for general public; $35 for member; $33 for youth; $22 for youth member
George Washington’s Mount Vernon
3200 Mount Vernon Memorial Highway
703-780-2000
Enjoy an evening of family fun and fireworks along with patriotic music to celebrate our nation’s founding. Tickets are available with or without Mansion tours. Access to the Mansion is by guided tour only. This event features performances by the National Concert Band and The Fifes & Drums of Yorktown.
More Summer Events & Tours
2nd
First Thursday in Del Ray
6 p.m.
Admission: Free
Various locations in Del Ray
Held the first Thursday through August along Mount Vernon Avenue in the Del Ray neighborhood of Alexandria, First Thursday is a series of free outdoor street festivals that bring the community together around a fun theme, benefiting a local nonprofit. This summer’s themes include “Unmask Your Superhero First Thursday,” “First Thursday Red, White & Blue,” “First Thursday Aloha Thursday” and “First Thursday Show Your Spirit,” respectively.
3rd thru November 19th
Lives Worth Celebrating: Stories of Resilience, Rebellion and Freedom at Lee-Fendall House
Admission: $7 per person
Lee-Fendall House
614 Oronoco Street
703-548-1789
Explore a timeline of major events related to the history of slavery in the Americas as you learn about legendary African American leaders, stories of self-liberation and family legacies including the descendants of free and enslaved African Americans who worked at the Lee-Fendall House. Part 1: “Freedom” will launch this 3-part exhibit which will delve into stories of rebellion and resilience by enslaved people in America over the next two years.
3rd – 5th
13th Annual Taste of Del Ray
Admission: $5 per person
Various restaurants in Del Ray
visitdelray.com
Top area restaurants are slated to participate in the 13th Annual Taste of Del Ray, a delicious competition where each venue offers a special $5 taste at their restaurant. Taste of Del Ray weekend kicks off with a VIP reception on June 2nd featuring wine and unlimited tastes from top Del Ray restaurants. VIP tickets are $50 per person; for more information, visit visitdelray.com.
3rd
Interpreting the Enslaved People of Mount Vernon
7 p.m.
Admission: $8 per person
Lee-Fendall House
614 Oronoco Street
703-548-1789
Join in this talk and learn about various ways of interpreting the enslaved people at George Washington’s Mount Vernon. Learn about the different techniques, the challenges and future goals. The talk will be given by Jeremy Ray, the Director of Interpretation at Mount Vernon.
5th & 19th
Free Yoga in the Fresh Air in Old Town North
9 to 10 a.m.
Admission: Free
Montgomery Park Gazebo
901 North Royal Street
571-218-2161
Start your day with a burst of energy from this all-level al fresco yoga class offered on select Sundays throughout the summer.
10th & 24th
Trivia Nights at Historic Sites
7 to 9 p.m.
Admission: $8
Lee-Fendall House Museum & Garden
614 Oronoco Street
703-548-1789
leefendallhouse.org
Staff members at Carlyle House Historic Park and the Lee-Fendall House Museum combine their knowledge to create bi-weekly trivia nights throughout the summer in the beautiful gardens of the Lee-Fendall House. Test your knowledge on everything from pop culture to history. Registration must be done in advance. Limited capacity so register early! Tickets include snacks and one complimentary drink. Additional drinks can be purchased at our bar. Teams are limited to 6 people, ages 21+ only. Each trivia night will have a different theme, ranging from literature to horror to 1990s. There will be weekly prizes for the winning team as well as a grand prize for the team that wins the most points over the entire summer.
11th
7th Annual Well Ray Festival
9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Admission: Free
Mount Vernon Ave, from Hume St. to Raymond St. and the Mount Vernon Recreational Center
The Del Ray Business Association will host its 7th Annual Well Ray Festival on Saturday, June 11 in the heart of Del Ray from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The free, family and pet-friendly event will include more than 100 health and lifestyle-inspired vendors offering demos and sample treatments such as health screens, massages, acupuncture, physical therapy, nutritional assessments, and reiki energy treatments.
Discovering Alexandria Architecture Walking Tour with Carlyle House
10 to 11:30 a.m.
Admission: $20 per person
Carlyle House
121 N. Fairfax Street
703-549-2997
novaparks.com/parks/carlyle-house-historic-park
Alexandria has grown from a small town in the 18th century to a bustling small city in the 21st century. Join Carlyle House for a tour of Alexandria, exploring the various architectural styles that adorn the city streets and make it one of the best places to live and work. Reservations are required as space is limited. All COVID-19 procedures will be in place during this tour. Please wear comfortable shoes for this one and a half-hour guided tour. Tour is held rain or shine unless there is severe weather.
Beyond the Battlefield: A Walking Tour of Civil War Alexandria
9 a.m.
Admission: $15 per person
Lee-Fendall House Museum & Garden, 614 Oronoco St., Alexandria, VA 22314
703-548-1789
leefendallhouse.org
This walking tour shares the stories of soldiers, citizens and self-liberated African Americans in Civil War Alexandria, covering the military occupation, the conversion of public and private buildings into hospitals, and emancipation.
16th
Old Town Art Walk
5 to 8 p.m.
Admission: Free
Various locations in Old Town
Enjoy a self-guided tour of Old Town Alexandria and explore the fine art and studio crafts found in art galleries and boutique shops on the third Thursday of each month, May to October. The stroll is a great activity after an early dinner, or before enjoying a meal at one of Old Town Alexandria’s restaurants. The Old Town Art Walk is presented by the Old Town Business Association.
Music at the Market at Old Town North
6 to 7 p.m.
Admission: Free
Montgomery Park
901 N Royal Street
The Old Town North Community Partnership, with support from NOTICe, The Old Town North Alliance and local businesses and residents, present Music at the Market on the third Thursday of the month throughout the summer. Head to the Old Town North Farmer’s and Artisans Market to browse, pick up a bite and picnic in the park while soaking in great live music. Rain date are June 23rd.
18th
Workshops on the Waterfront
1 to 3 p.m.
Admission: Free
Torpedo Factory Art Center
105 N Union Street
703-746-4570
Enjoy a free workshop or live demo with a Torpedo Factory Art Center artist at the Waterfront entrance of the Art Center. There will be a different project every third Saturday of the month through October.
19th
Juneteenth at the Torpedo Factory Art Center
10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Admission: Free
Torpedo Factory Art Center
105 N Union Street
703-746-4570
America’s second Independence Day is a time to celebrate, reflect, and learn about the end of slavery in the United States. It’s a celebration of freedom, and also an opportunity to deepen our awareness of the nation’s legacy of systemic racism and oppression. Join artists at the Art Center for a shared community space in the Grand Hall to create artistic messages with your loved ones.
Junior Docents at Gadsby’s Tavern Museum
Sundays from June 19 to September 4
Admission: $5 per adult; $3 per child (ages 5 to 12) and free for city residents
Gadsby’s Tavern Museum
134 N. Royal Street
alexandriava.gov/GadsbysTavern
Gadsby’s Tavern Museum’s Junior Docent Program is back with an exciting new offering this summer thanks to American Heritage Chocolate! Every Sunday, June 19 through Labor Day weekend, from 2 to 5 p.m. guests can meet Junior Docents (grades 4 and older) who will be stationed throughout the tavern. They will be sharing the history of the early America and the tavern, but also the history of chocolate, including a hands-on demonstration of historic chocolate-making in the ballroom.
25th
The Old Town Arts & Crafts Fair
3 to 8 p.m.
Admission: Free
Market Square
300 King Street
volunteeralexandria.org/arts-and-crafts-festival
Volunteer Alexandria is thrilled to implement the popular Old Town Arts and Crafts Fair on Saturday, June 25th at Market Square featuring local and regional artists and crafters who showcase their pieces across various mediums, including pottery, stationery, fabrics, paintings, jewelry, photography and more.
