Summer Events Feature Outdoor Festivals, Historical Happenings and More

17th & 18th

Portside in Old Town Summer Festival

6 to 9 p.m., Fri. – 1 to 9 p.m.

Admission: Free

Waterfront Park

1A Prince Street

portsidefestival.com

Kick off summer with the return of the Portside in Old Town Summer Festival. This free festival features an array of live music, local craft beer from Port City Brewing Company and fun for the whole family on the Alexandria waterfront. New this year, the event merges with the 44th Annual Alexandria Jazz Fest on Friday evening to showcase jazz performances and readings by Alexandria poets. Saturday the festival continues with an eclectic musical lineup, local food, hands-on art and history activities and more. The Portside in Old Town Summer Festival is produced by Visit Alexandria in partnership with the City of Alexandria’s Office of the Arts, a division of the Department of Recreation, Parks and Cultural Activities.

10th – 12th

George Washington’s Mount Vernon Summerfest

6 to 9 p.m.

Admission: $48 for general public; $40 for members

George Washington’s Mount Vernon

3200 Mount Vernon Memorial Highway

703-780-2000

mountvernon.org/summerfest

Experience Mount Vernon after hours and sample craft beer from breweries from throughout the region while enjoying live music. Your ticket includes a commemorative tasting cup and eight tasting tickets. Additional tastings are available to purchase on-site.

24th & 25th

Independence Fireworks at George Washington’s Mount Vernon

6 to 9:30 p.m.

Admission with mansion tour: $50 for general public; $40 for member; $38 for youth; $28 for youth member

Admission without mansion tour: $45 for general public; $35 for member; $33 for youth; $22 for youth member

George Washington’s Mount Vernon

3200 Mount Vernon Memorial Highway

703-780-2000

mountvernon.org/fireworks

Enjoy an evening of family fun and fireworks along with patriotic music to celebrate our nation’s founding. Tickets are available with or without Mansion tours. Access to the Mansion is by guided tour only. This event features performances by the National Concert Band and The Fifes & Drums of Yorktown.

More Summer Events & Tours

2nd

First Thursday in Del Ray

6 p.m.

Admission: Free

Various locations in Del Ray

visitdelray.com

Held the first Thursday through August along Mount Vernon Avenue in the Del Ray neighborhood of Alexandria, First Thursday is a series of free outdoor street festivals that bring the community together around a fun theme, benefiting a local nonprofit. This summer’s themes include “Unmask Your Superhero First Thursday,” “First Thursday Red, White & Blue,” “First Thursday Aloha Thursday” and “First Thursday Show Your Spirit,” respectively.

3rd thru November 19th

Lives Worth Celebrating: Stories of Resilience, Rebellion and Freedom at Lee-Fendall House

Admission: $7 per person

Lee-Fendall House

614 Oronoco Street

703-548-1789

leefendallhouse.org

Explore a timeline of major events related to the history of slavery in the Americas as you learn about legendary African American leaders, stories of self-liberation and family legacies including the descendants of free and enslaved African Americans who worked at the Lee-Fendall House. Part 1: “Freedom” will launch this 3-part exhibit which will delve into stories of rebellion and resilience by enslaved people in America over the next two years.

3rd – 5th

13th Annual Taste of Del Ray

Admission: $5 per person

Various restaurants in Del Ray

visitdelray.com

Top area restaurants are slated to participate in the 13th Annual Taste of Del Ray, a delicious competition where each venue offers a special $5 taste at their restaurant. Taste of Del Ray weekend kicks off with a VIP reception on June 2nd featuring wine and unlimited tastes from top Del Ray restaurants. VIP tickets are $50 per person; for more information, visit visitdelray.com.

3rd

Interpreting the Enslaved People of Mount Vernon

7 p.m.

Admission: $8 per person

Lee-Fendall House

614 Oronoco Street

703-548-1789

leefendallhouse.org

Join in this talk and learn about various ways of interpreting the enslaved people at George Washington’s Mount Vernon. Learn about the different techniques, the challenges and future goals. The talk will be given by Jeremy Ray, the Director of Interpretation at Mount Vernon.

5th & 19th

Free Yoga in the Fresh Air in Old Town North

9 to 10 a.m.

Admission: Free

Montgomery Park Gazebo

901 North Royal Street

571-218-2161

riversedgeyoga.com

Start your day with a burst of energy from this all-level al fresco yoga class offered on select Sundays throughout the summer.

10th & 24th

Trivia Nights at Historic Sites

7 to 9 p.m.

Admission: $8

Lee-Fendall House Museum & Garden

614 Oronoco Street

703-548-1789

leefendallhouse.org

Staff members at Carlyle House Historic Park and the Lee-Fendall House Museum combine their knowledge to create bi-weekly trivia nights throughout the summer in the beautiful gardens of the Lee-Fendall House. Test your knowledge on everything from pop culture to history. Registration must be done in advance. Limited capacity so register early! Tickets include snacks and one complimentary drink. Additional drinks can be purchased at our bar. Teams are limited to 6 people, ages 21+ only. Each trivia night will have a different theme, ranging from literature to horror to 1990s. There will be weekly prizes for the winning team as well as a grand prize for the team that wins the most points over the entire summer.

11th

7th Annual Well Ray Festival

9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Admission: Free

Mount Vernon Ave, from Hume St. to Raymond St. and the Mount Vernon Recreational Center

wellraydelray.com

The Del Ray Business Association will host its 7th Annual Well Ray Festival on Saturday, June 11 in the heart of Del Ray from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The free, family and pet-friendly event will include more than 100 health and lifestyle-inspired vendors offering demos and sample treatments such as health screens, massages, acupuncture, physical therapy, nutritional assessments, and reiki energy treatments.

Discovering Alexandria Architecture Walking Tour with Carlyle House

10 to 11:30 a.m.

Admission: $20 per person

Carlyle House

121 N. Fairfax Street

703-549-2997

novaparks.com/parks/carlyle-house-historic-park

Alexandria has grown from a small town in the 18th century to a bustling small city in the 21st century. Join Carlyle House for a tour of Alexandria, exploring the various architectural styles that adorn the city streets and make it one of the best places to live and work. Reservations are required as space is limited. All COVID-19 procedures will be in place during this tour. Please wear comfortable shoes for this one and a half-hour guided tour. Tour is held rain or shine unless there is severe weather.

Beyond the Battlefield: A Walking Tour of Civil War Alexandria

9 a.m.

Admission: $15 per person

Lee-Fendall House Museum & Garden, 614 Oronoco St., Alexandria, VA 22314

703-548-1789

leefendallhouse.org

This walking tour shares the stories of soldiers, citizens and self-liberated African Americans in Civil War Alexandria, covering the military occupation, the conversion of public and private buildings into hospitals, and emancipation.

16th

Old Town Art Walk

5 to 8 p.m.

Admission: Free

Various locations in Old Town

oldtownbusiness.org

Enjoy a self-guided tour of Old Town Alexandria and explore the fine art and studio crafts found in art galleries and boutique shops on the third Thursday of each month, May to October. The stroll is a great activity after an early dinner, or before enjoying a meal at one of Old Town Alexandria’s restaurants. The Old Town Art Walk is presented by the Old Town Business Association.

Music at the Market at Old Town North

6 to 7 p.m.

Admission: Free

Montgomery Park

901 N Royal Street

oldtownnorth.org

The Old Town North Community Partnership, with support from NOTICe, The Old Town North Alliance and local businesses and residents, present Music at the Market on the third Thursday of the month throughout the summer. Head to the Old Town North Farmer’s and Artisans Market to browse, pick up a bite and picnic in the park while soaking in great live music. Rain date are June 23rd.

18th

Workshops on the Waterfront

1 to 3 p.m.

Admission: Free

Torpedo Factory Art Center

105 N Union Street

703-746-4570

torpedofactory.org

Enjoy a free workshop or live demo with a Torpedo Factory Art Center artist at the Waterfront entrance of the Art Center. There will be a different project every third Saturday of the month through October.

19th

Juneteenth at the Torpedo Factory Art Center

10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Admission: Free

Torpedo Factory Art Center

105 N Union Street

703-746-4570

torpedofactory.org

America’s second Independence Day is a time to celebrate, reflect, and learn about the end of slavery in the United States. It’s a celebration of freedom, and also an opportunity to deepen our awareness of the nation’s legacy of systemic racism and oppression. Join artists at the Art Center for a shared community space in the Grand Hall to create artistic messages with your loved ones.

Junior Docents at Gadsby’s Tavern Museum

Sundays from June 19 to September 4

Admission: $5 per adult; $3 per child (ages 5 to 12) and free for city residents

Gadsby’s Tavern Museum

134 N. Royal Street

alexandriava.gov/GadsbysTavern

Gadsby’s Tavern Museum’s Junior Docent Program is back with an exciting new offering this summer thanks to American Heritage Chocolate! Every Sunday, June 19 through Labor Day weekend, from 2 to 5 p.m. guests can meet Junior Docents (grades 4 and older) who will be stationed throughout the tavern. They will be sharing the history of the early America and the tavern, but also the history of chocolate, including a hands-on demonstration of historic chocolate-making in the ballroom.

25th

The Old Town Arts & Crafts Fair

3 to 8 p.m.

Admission: Free

Market Square

300 King Street

volunteeralexandria.org/arts-and-crafts-festival

Volunteer Alexandria is thrilled to implement the popular Old Town Arts and Crafts Fair on Saturday, June 25th at Market Square featuring local and regional artists and crafters who showcase their pieces across various mediums, including pottery, stationery, fabrics, paintings, jewelry, photography and more.

ABOUT ALEXANDRIA, VA

Named a Top 3 Best Small City in the U.S. in 2021 by the Condé Nast Traveler Readers’ Choice Awards and one of the South’s Best Cities on the Rise 2022 by Southern Living, Alexandria hums with a cosmopolitan feel and a walkable lifestyle—a welcoming weekend escape next to our nation’s capital. Founded in 1749, Old Town Alexandria is the nation’s third oldest locally designated historic district, boasting more than 200 independent restaurants and boutiques alongside intimate historic museums and new happenings at the waterfront. At the heart of it all is bustling King Street, a walkable mile recognized as one of the “Great Streets” of America. Walk in the footsteps of George Washington and America’s Founding Fathers while learning about Black history and African American changemakers that have shaped the history of Alexandria and the U.S.

