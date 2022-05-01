The Season Has Begun – Finally

By Lani Gering

It sure seems like it has taken forever for the Harbor to shake off the wintertime dust! Sure there were some fun events for the Cherry Blossoms in March and April but the real fun starts May 1st. This day marks the beginning of the fun summertime season at the Harbor. The Salute the Sunset concerts are back on, Movies on the Potomac are up and running, the free weekly Fitness Classes are taking place, Friday Summer Sounds is on the schedule and Kids Day starts on Thursdays beginning in June.

The Salute the Sunset concert series continues entertaining us with patriotic performances on Saturdays and select Wednesday evenings. This year there will be a Drill at Dusk performance by the US Air Force Honor Guard on select evenings as well. The concerts and the drills are performed by various US Military bands and begin at 7 pm. Bring your chairs and grab some eats to go from one of the many eateries on the Plaza. FREE!

May Schedule

Drill at Dusk – 4th, 7th, 11th, 18th, 25th

Army Band – 14th

Navy Band – 21st & 28th

Movies on the Potomac

A full roster of some of our favorite family classics and date night movies hit the big screen on the Plaza throughout the season. Family Nights on Sundays at 6 pm and Date Nights on Thursdays at 7 pm. The theme for this month is Animals. Pack up some portable seating and join in the fun. FREE!

Family Night

1st – Sing 2

8th – Babe

15th – 101 Dalmatians circa 1996

22nd – The Secret Life of Pets

29th – Lion King circa 1994

Date Night

5th – Best In Show

12th – Dream Horse

19th – Jaws

26th – Must Love Dogs

Get Fit for FREE

Pull on those leggings and capris and get moving with this season’s waterfront fitness classes. Monday’s APEX and Tuesday’s Zumba classes are brought to you by OneLife Fitness and Sport & Health and Saturday’s Yoga classes are brought to you by Zen Yoga. APEX and Zumba start at 7 pm and Yoga fires up at 10 am.

Friday Summer Sounds

Enjoy a rotation of live music provided by Bobby McKey’s Dueling Piano Bar and other local musicians. This is a great way to start off your weekend! Summer Sounds runs from 5 pm to 7 pm.

The Flight Deck at the Capital Wheel

We can’t forget about our friends at the Capital Wheel and the Flight Deck! There is always a fun promotion going on featuring all sorts of package deals that include the ride, the photos and a beverage or two. The Flight Deck is open Saturdays and Sundays 12 Noon-10 pm now and will open with full summer hours Memorial Day Weekend. New this season are a fun lineup of cocktails and mocktails along with the seasonal draft and bottled beers, a great selection of wine and a few hard seltzers. http://www.thecapitalwheel.com

Carousel

This isn’t just for the little ones, it is one of my favorite things in the Harbor. I haven’t ridden it since before the pandemic but am making a plan to take a few spins on it this summer. It is a one of kind built exclusively for Milt Peterson and each animal and bird are hand painted. It is scheduled to open mid-month weather pending!

Gaylord National Resort

The Resort’s ‘Summer of More 2022’ features their first ever Pirates & Princesses theme. The lineup includes Live Animal Encounters, Pirate & Princess Art Studio, July 4th Jazz with a View, Atrium Movie Nights and lots more. Check their site for more information.

There are many special events that happen at the Harbor during the season so it is always a good idea to check the Facebook page or website for the details. http://www.nationalharbor.com

Share this: Email

LinkedIn

Twitter

Facebook

