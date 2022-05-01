By Lori Welch Brown

May is for moms, and I sure am missing mine. My inbox is being bombarded with Mother’s Day gift ideas, and my heart feels heavy wishing Mom was here so I could buy her a bouquet of brightly colored peonies, gerbera daisies, and sunflowers.

Moms aside, for me, May needs to be about movement which I sorely need. Someone else already writes the fitness column so don’t worry, I won’t be doling out exercise advice. But, I will tell you that since COVID arrived back in 2020, my food sensibilities departed along with my gym card.

It’s also going to be about making memories as we are headed out for a long overdue trip with friends. I can’t wait to get on a plane and embark on a new adventure. Keeping my fingers crossed that circumstances don’t change in a way that prevents us from traveling. I’m fine with wearing a mask and/or taking a COVID test as long as I can land in a foreign land and immerse myself in a different culture. Buon giorno. Come sta? Molto bene!

But enough about me.

What about you? How will you be kicking off your summer? Road trips are always great, and if you’re an ardent reader of the Old Town Crier, you probably have taken this mag along as your guide to some awesome Delmarva destinations. Day tripping is one of my fave things to do, riding along with the windows rolled down, and the radio cranked up. Wine country, anyone?

Perhaps for some of you, marriage is in the plans this month. COVID put a halt to many a bride’s plans so now hopefully they are back on the books. I know I’ve seen a lot of bachelor/bachelorette events over on social media. So fun to see everyone together having fun and celebrating.

And, speaking of fun—is there anything better than looking forward to Memorial Day weekend—the official kickoff to summer? Funny—there were many years that weekend was a downer for me either because I didn’t have grand plans or a weekend get-away. I’d be at work watching as people departed on Thursday with their weekender bags in tow, my biggest plan being to go to my parent’s for the obligatory holiday cookout.

Now I’d give anything to go join my parents for a few hours of simple conversation over some charred burgers and dogs. If COVID taught us anything, it is to savor the simple facets of our lives. Enjoy the time spent with loved ones, relish in the hugs, and savor the sweet, simple moments of our lives. I wish I had not taken them for granted, but trust that I’m saying ‘yes’ to invitations and appreciating the people in my world more than ever before.

May holds another memory for me. On May 20, 2011, I was medevacked from a hospital in Woodbridge to Washington Hospital Center for emergency double bypass surgery. I had what is known as the ‘widow maker’ which pretty much says everything. I was 44 years old.

All these years later, it still seems surreal. Another reminder not to take life for granted. In an instant, everything can change. It is important for me to remind myself of that day, and the healing that took place after because even now I do sometimes take my health and wellness for granted.

May is a good month to lean into a carefree lifestyle. Leave your worries behind as you breathe in the sunshine and get outdoors. Stretch your arms up to the sky and release the stress as you inhale the smells of summer—the mowed grass, mulch, and sweet scent of freshly picked strawberries. Life is good.

Many people buy and sell their homes and move over the summer months when the kids are out of school. Moving itself isn’t so fun, but once you’re settled in, there’s a new beginning and the start of a new chapter to look forward to. Make the best of it, and make some new friends along the way.

Move around, make some memories, but also make time for yourself. Do the things that make you happy, the things that bring you peace and joy. Make some art. Make some blueberry cobbler. Make over your outdoor space. Make amends with someone. Make a new pal.

May is all in the making so make them anything you want. Just make them easy and breezy like a Sunday morning with the music on and the wind in your hair.

About the Author: Lori is a local writer, painter and pet lover who loves to share her experiences and expertise with our readers. She has been penning a column for the OTC for over 20 years. Please follow Lori online on Medium for more missives like this.

