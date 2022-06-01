Alexandria Celebrates Pride Month 2022
The perfect home base for visitors, Alexandria is a welcoming and inclusive destination mere minutes away from D.C.’s Capital Pride activities occurring throughout the month. Plan your stay in Old Town Alexandria with special Pride Month hotel packages. Explore more ways to celebrate Pride Month in Alexandria at VisitAlexandria.com/Pride.
June 4th
5th Annual Celebrate Alexandria Pride Event
1 to 4 p.m.
Admission: Free
Charles Houston Recreation Center
901 Wythe Street
alexandriava.gov/LGBTQ
The Alexandria LGBTQ+ Task Force invites you to join its 5th Annual Celebrate Alexandria Pride Event at Charles Houston Recreation Center. Back by popular demand in partnership with the Alexandria Library is “Drag Queen Story Time with Venus” at 2 p.m., perfect for children ages 3 to 8. Enjoy spoken word with C. Thomas at 3 p.m. Collect Pride swag, enjoy music and food, make some art, pose for a Pride pic, and learn about LGBTQ-inclusive services in Alexandria. Free and confidential HIV testing available.
June 10th
The Late Shift: ALX Pride at the Torpedo Factory Art Center
7 to 10 p.m.
Admission: Free
Torpedo Factory Art Center
105 N Union Street
703-746-4570
ALX Pride is a community-focused event to celebrate LGBTQ+ creatives in Alexandria and beyond with a night of arts projects along the waterfront and the Union Street entrances as well as throughout the building in a myriad of styles and celebrations.
June 21st
Make Your Own Pride Patches
12 to 1:30 p.m.
Admission: Free
Barrett Branch Library
717 Queen Street
alexlibraryva.org
Teens are invited to come to the Barrett Branch Library to make a LGBTQIA+ Pride patch that can be added to your jacket, your backpack or wherever you like. Make a patch in one of four styles for yourself and for friends. Please wear clothing you don’t mind getting ruined. Weather permitting, the workshop will take place outside. Otherwise, it will take place on the second floor of the library. Register to get the most up to date information. Open to all teens ages 12 to 18. For more information contact Megan at mzimmerman@alexlibraryva.org or Vanessa at vsalo@alexlibraryva.org.
June 22nd
Create Tie-Dye Pride Tote Bags
4 to 5:30 p.m.
Admission: Free
Beatley Central Library
5005 Duke Street
alexlibraryva.org
Create a tie-dye Pride tote bag using permanent markers and rubbing alcohol. All materials will be provided, but you may bring additional items to tie-dye if desired. For teens and adults. Registration is required. This event is scheduled to take place in the Frank and Betty Wright Reading Garden, but in case of inclement weather, it will be moved indoors.
June 26th
Growing Pride at The Garden
12 to 5 p.m.
Admission: Free
The Garden at Building Momentum
5380 Eisenhower Ave. Suite C
703-566-9000
Growing Pride at The Garden is back for its second year celebrating LGBTQ+ Pride on Saturday, June 26th. This family-friendly event is Alexandria’s largest Pride celebration. It will feature 15 local LGBTQ+ makers and allies, local food trucks, live music and crafting at Building Momentum’s The Garden ALX.