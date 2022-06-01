Alexandria Celebrates Pride Month 2022

The perfect home base for visitors, Alexandria is a welcoming and inclusive destination mere minutes away from D.C.’s Capital Pride activities occurring throughout the month. Plan your stay in Old Town Alexandria with special Pride Month hotel packages. Explore more ways to celebrate Pride Month in Alexandria at VisitAlexandria.com/Pride.

June 4th

5th Annual Celebrate Alexandria Pride Event

1 to 4 p.m.

Admission: Free

Charles Houston Recreation Center

901 Wythe Street

alexandriava.gov/LGBTQ

The Alexandria LGBTQ+ Task Force invites you to join its 5th Annual Celebrate Alexandria Pride Event at Charles Houston Recreation Center. Back by popular demand in partnership with the Alexandria Library is “Drag Queen Story Time with Venus” at 2 p.m., perfect for children ages 3 to 8. Enjoy spoken word with C. Thomas at 3 p.m. Collect Pride swag, enjoy music and food, make some art, pose for a Pride pic, and learn about LGBTQ-inclusive services in Alexandria. Free and confidential HIV testing available.

June 10th

The Late Shift: ALX Pride at the Torpedo Factory Art Center

7 to 10 p.m.

Admission: Free

Torpedo Factory Art Center

105 N Union Street

703-746-4570

torpedofactory.org

ALX Pride is a community-focused event to celebrate LGBTQ+ creatives in Alexandria and beyond with a night of arts projects along the waterfront and the Union Street entrances as well as throughout the building in a myriad of styles and celebrations.

June 21st

Make Your Own Pride Patches

12 to 1:30 p.m.

Admission: Free

Barrett Branch Library

717 Queen Street

alexlibraryva.org

Teens are invited to come to the Barrett Branch Library to make a LGBTQIA+ Pride patch that can be added to your jacket, your backpack or wherever you like. Make a patch in one of four styles for yourself and for friends. Please wear clothing you don’t mind getting ruined. Weather permitting, the workshop will take place outside. Otherwise, it will take place on the second floor of the library. Register to get the most up to date information. Open to all teens ages 12 to 18. For more information contact Megan at mzimmerman@alexlibraryva.org or Vanessa at vsalo@alexlibraryva.org.

June 22nd

Create Tie-Dye Pride Tote Bags

4 to 5:30 p.m.

Admission: Free

Beatley Central Library

5005 Duke Street

alexlibraryva.org

Create a tie-dye Pride tote bag using permanent markers and rubbing alcohol. All materials will be provided, but you may bring additional items to tie-dye if desired. For teens and adults. Registration is required. This event is scheduled to take place in the Frank and Betty Wright Reading Garden, but in case of inclement weather, it will be moved indoors.

June 26th

Growing Pride at The Garden

12 to 5 p.m.

Admission: Free

The Garden at Building Momentum

5380 Eisenhower Ave. Suite C

703-566-9000

thegarden.net

Growing Pride at The Garden is back for its second year celebrating LGBTQ+ Pride on Saturday, June 26th. This family-friendly event is Alexandria’s largest Pride celebration. It will feature 15 local LGBTQ+ makers and allies, local food trucks, live music and crafting at Building Momentum’s The Garden ALX.

Share this: Email

LinkedIn

Twitter

Facebook

