May 2021 Alexandria Events

by

Through June 21st

Taste of Old Town North

Various locations throughout Old Town North

703-836-8066

Admission: $10 for a passport

oldtownnorth.org

Enjoy a two-month stroll through the neighborhood with this year’s reimagined Taste of Old Town North. Passport holders will be able to use their Passport to receive discounts at small businesses throughout Old Town North: The Arts and Cultural District, Parker-Gray and Braddock Road West.

Passports may only be used once at each participating business; if 75% of a Passport has been used by June 21, the Passport holder will be entered into a drawing to receive prizes. Passports may be purchased online at oldtownnorth.org or at the Community Table at the Old Town North Thursday Farmer’s Market. Proceeds will support the work of the Old Town North Community Partnership and ALIVE-inc.org.

1st & 2nd

Revolutionary War Weekend

9 am – 5 pm

George Washington’s Mount Vernon

3200 Mount Vernon Memorial Parkway

703-780-2000

Mount Vernon’s serene 12-acre field transforms into a battleground as hundreds of Continentals, Redcoats, and Hessians conduct military drills, perform cavalry demonstrations, and engage in 18th-century battle reenactments.

Meet the soldiers who are encamped at Mount Vernon, discuss military techniques, and greet General Washington.

Revolutionary War Weekend takes place rain or shine. Limited number of tickets available at mountvernon.org.

29th

43rd Alexandria Jazz Festival

4 pm – 9 pm

Oronoco Bay Park

100 Madison Street

Old Town Alexandria

The City of Alexandria launches into Memorial Day Weekend with an evening of world-class jazz by the waterfront. Critically acclaimed artists Joel Ross ‘Good Vibes,’ Eric Byrd Trio, VERONNEAU, and Cubano Groove perform bossa nova, contemporary, straight and Latin jazz into the evening.



The all-ages concert is free. Due to Emergency Public Health Guidelines, attendance will be limited and seating will be assigned. Pre-registration is required, and parties are limited to four people or fewer. Masks covering the nose and mouth will be required for all attendees over age 2. Early RSVPs are encouraged, as space is limited. A waiting list will be available for late registrants. Reserve tickets via alexandriava.gov/Arts.



Gates open at 3 p.m. and parties must use their assigned entry point. Visitors should plan on bringing a blanket and chairs to enjoy the music from the grass, but leave umbrellas, tents, and pets at home. Attendees are asked to remain in their assigned seating areas unless visiting the restroom or food vendors.



Goodies Frozen Custard & Treats’ truck and prosecco van will be serving pre-ordered desserts, wine and beer for delivery in the park. Haute Dogs & Fries will have a pre-ordered picnic menu with timed contactless pickup. Directions to place orders will be sent after registration.



Schedule:



4:00 p.m.: Cubano Groove – Latin Jazz



5:20 p.m.: VERONNEAU – Acoustic Jazz with a global twist.



6:35 p.m.: Eric Byrd Trio – Swing, Be-bop, Gospel and Blues



8:00 p.m.: Joel Ross ‘Good Vibes’



Registration begins in early this month and free tickets may be reserved at alexandriava.gov/Arts