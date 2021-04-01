by

By Lani Gering

The Pearmund Farm Store – It’s All That and a Bag of Chips!

Many of our faithful readers and Facebook followers are probably familiar with Pearmund Cellars for more than a few reasons. The winery has been featured in the VA Wine section of the publication many times over the years, they are good advertisers and their winery and tasting room are the setting for many a Facebook page post. On top of that….they have very good wine! And….now they have a very happening Farm Store on the property.

The brain child of owner, operator and winemaker Chris Pearmund, this converted farm house is now home to a very eclectic assemblage of everything from pillows to party games, crackers to crafts, soups to nuts and….yes, those bag of chips! (Route 11 to be exact). The inventory is comprised of 90 % Virginia made food stuffs and products with the majority being produced in Fauquier County. There isn’t enough room to describe everything so I am hoping the images on these pages give you an idea of what awaits.

In addition to the retail, the Farm Store is a nice place to sample a flight of Pearmund Cellar wines accompanied by a baguette, a cheese plate and the soup of the day. There is a nice enclosed sun porch on one side as well as seating on the front porch of the house complete with a porch swing! If being totally in the out of doors is more to your liking, there are several seating areas around the yard and a nice fire pit setting.

Another nice feature of the Farm Store is that the upstairs “bedrooms” have been transformed into intimate meeting/party spaces. The caveat to securing the space is the purchase of a $100 gift certificate that is good for all of the products in the store and wine at the winery. The gift card need not be spent on the day of your gathering and guests are encouraged to arrange for any catering needs on their own. The staff at the store have some nice local recommendations but you are free to cater food yourself. The only alcohol that is allowed on the premises is the wine that is sold at Pearmund Cellars. This is a VA ABC mandate, not a ploy for you to buy only their wine. I can see where this is a perfect space for a bridal/baby shower or just a ladies day out adventure. It is also nice space for a family gathering when you combine use of the rooms.

I want to leave space for several images so am going to cut this a bit short. I think you have an idea of what is in “store” for you when you visit. The Farm Store will be a good stop to include on your next tour of the wineries in the area as well. Springtime is a great time to get out into wine country.

When you stop in, be sure to tell them that the Old Town Crier sent you!

The Pearmund Farm Store

6188 Georgetown Road

Broad Run, Virginia

540-600-3276

info@pearmucndfarmstore.com