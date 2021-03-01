by

Alexandria Events March 2021

March 13th – April 3rd

11th Annual March150: Special Exhibition and Art Sale

Torpedo Factory Art Center

Studio 2 – Target Gallery

703-746-4590

Torpedofactory.org

March150, Target Gallery’s annual special exhibition and art sale, returns with a VIP viewing on Saturday, March 13! All proceeds will support new exhibitions and programs at Target Gallery and Torpedo Factory Art Center. These timed-entry VIP tickets will provide an exclusive opportunity to collectors and art lovers to get first pick of the work on sale in the exhibition this year. Tickets are timed in 30 minute increments, with 5 people permitted in the gallery at a time for safe and private viewing. We will be having a sneak peek viewing on Friday, March 12, for patrons to view the available work first. Art sales exclusively start for VIPs on Saturday, March13, and then open to the general public on Sunday, March 14. Masks are required in the Torpedo Factory Art Center and in the Target Gallery for the duration of your visit. http://torpedofactory.org/event/11th-annual-march150-special-exhibition-and-art-sale/

Alexandria Drive-in Theater Movie Series 2021 Returns

5001 Eisenhower Avenue

Tickets Purchased Online

Alexandriadrivein.com

The very successful Alexandria Drive-In Theatre Movie series returns this month. Proceeds from the movie series will benefit local Alexandria charity, ATHENA Rapid Response Innovation Lab. Because of the 2020 season, ATHENA has been able to help build desks for hundreds of students in need in the DMV, and help provide custom made PPE for our local healthcare workers. In addition, ATHENA has been working with The Scholarship Fund of Alexandria in order to provide financial assistance for local students to attend college.

For all Movies:

$40 Entry Fee per vehicle

Gates will open exactly one hour before show time.

Gates will close exactly 10 minutes before show time.

March Lineup:

5th – Jurassic Park 7 pm

6th – Double Feature

Despicable Me 6:30 pm

Fast & Furious 9:30 pm

12th – Back to the Future 7 pm

13th – Double Feature

Minions 6:30 pm

Get Out 9:30 pm

19th – Hidden Figures 7:30 pm

20th – Princess Bride 7:30 pm

26th – Greatest Showman 7:30 pm

27th – Remember the Titans 7:30 pm

​Be sure to have your ticket out and ready at check-in. We will be scanning it to check you in! For the safety of our staff and other movie-goers, please be wearing a mask when checking in and any time you must step out of your car. Food trucks will be on-site each night providing delish, savory, and sweet concessions with online ordering through Goodfynd at goodfynd.com.

​More show titles for April and May will be announced in the coming weeks!

​For tickets and more information: https://www.alexandriadrivein.com/movies

March 20th – April 11th

Cherry Blossom Festival 2021

We’re excited to announce that the 2021 Festival will bloom this spring, with an innovative format that honors the tradition of the Festival, while prioritizing the health and safety of participants amidst the coronavirus pandemic. This year’s Festival is designed to incorporate both virtual and personal experiences for everyone to enjoy this spring! There will be events in Old Town Alexandria and National Harbor as well as in DC. For a list of both in-person and virtual events log on to the official Cherry Blossom Website at NationalCherryBlossomFestival.org